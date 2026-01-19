Indian-origin motel owners arrested in US sex trafficking and drug trafficking case

Three other accused — Margo Waldon Pierce (51), Joshua Roderick (40), and Rashard Perrish Smith (33) — were also taken into custody during a coordinated raid by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Prince William County police on January 15.

Tarun Sharma (55) and Kosha Sharma (52) were arrested for allegedly allowing prostitution and fentanyl sales to operate from the third floor of their Red Carpet Inn in Dumfries, while unsuspecting guests were housed on the lower floors.

Dubai: An Indian-origin couple and three others have been arrested in the United States for allegedly running a sex trafficking and drug distribution operation from a motel in Virginia, US prosecutors said.

Authorities said the arrests followed a multi-year probe into sex trafficking and narcotics distribution at the motel on Dumfries Road. Armed officers entered the property shortly after 6 am and detained all five suspects at the scene, US media reported.

Court filings also allege that at least eight women were exploited, with customers charged between $80 and $150 for sex. Police said the women were prevented from leaving and were subjected to physical abuse.

According to court documents released by the US Department of Justice, investigators documented nine prostitution encounters and 15 controlled drug purchases at the motel between May 28 and December 17, 2025.

