Indian-origin motel owners arrested in US sex trafficking and drug trafficking case

A years-long FBI probe uncovers prostitution and fentanyl sales at a Virginia motel
Dubai: An Indian-origin couple and three others have been arrested in the United States for allegedly running a sex trafficking and drug distribution operation from a motel in Virginia, US prosecutors said.
Tarun Sharma (55) and Kosha Sharma (52) were arrested for allegedly allowing prostitution and fentanyl sales to operate from the third floor of their Red Carpet Inn in Dumfries, while unsuspecting guests were housed on the lower floors.
Three other accused — Margo Waldon Pierce (51), Joshua Roderick (40), and Rashard Perrish Smith (33) — were also taken into custody during a coordinated raid by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Prince William County police on January 15.
Authorities said the arrests followed a multi-year probe into sex trafficking and narcotics distribution at the motel on Dumfries Road. Armed officers entered the property shortly after 6 am and detained all five suspects at the scene, US media reported.
“These arrests stem from a joint investigation between the FBI, the Prince William County Police Department, and the Virginia State Police,” said Reid Davis, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office Criminal Division.
According to court documents released by the US Department of Justice, investigators documented nine prostitution encounters and 15 controlled drug purchases at the motel between May 28 and December 17, 2025.
Of the controlled purchases:
11 involved fentanyl
4 involved cocaine
Prosecutors allege Pierce, also known as “Marko”, distributed narcotics in all 15 transactions.
Court filings also allege that at least eight women were exploited, with customers charged between $80 and $150 for sex. Police said the women were prevented from leaving and were subjected to physical abuse.
Investigators allege Tarun Sharma, known as “Pop”, and Kosha Sharma, also called “Mama K”, profited from drug sales and sexual exploitation conducted at the motel, which was registered under Kosha LLC.
Police said Kosha Sharma allegedly directed customers seeking drugs or prostitutes to the third floor and warned occupants when officers arrived, often obstructing police access.
The Department of Justice said all five defendants have made their first court appearance. If convicted, they face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.
“Drug and sex trafficking devastate communities by exploiting vulnerable individuals and fueling violence and addiction,” said Lindsey Halligan, US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox