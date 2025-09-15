US motel beheading: Brutal murder of Indian sparks outcry

Brutal Dallas beheading: Trump pins murder on ‘illegal alien’, promises tough action
US President Donald Trump has publicly responded to the horrifying killing of an Indian man in Dallas, declaring that the suspect will be charged with murder in the first degree.
Earlier this month, the Indian Consulate in Houston confirmed that Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian national, was "killed brutally at his workplace in Dallas, Texas."
According to media reports quoting court documents, Chandra was stabbed and beheaded with a machete at the motel where he worked.
In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump paid tribute to Nagamallaiah, calling him “a well-respected person in Dallas, Texas.”
Trump also highlighted his tough stance on illegal immigration, reiterating his commitment to strict border enforcement, insisting that those who enter the US illegally should not be granted legal status and must return home.
Providing more details about the perpetrator, Trump identified him as "an ILLEGAL ALIEN from Cuba who should have never been in our Country."
He named the suspect as 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, who had a prior criminal record including charges for child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment.
Trump underscored that Cobos-Martinez was previously arrested in the US for these “terrible crimes.”
Seizing the moment, Trump placed blame on the Biden administration, accusing it of releasing Cobos-Martinez because “Cuba did not want such an evil person in their country.”
Trump warned, "Rest assured, the time for being soft on these Illegal Immigrant Criminals is OVER under my watch!"
The gruesome attack occurred on September 10 at the Downtown Suites motel in Dallas, Texas.
Court records reveal a chilling sequence: after a dispute sparked by Nagamallaiah asking Cobos-Martinez not to use a broken washing machine, Cobos-Martinez suddenly returned wielding a machete.
Despite Nagamallaiah’s attempts to flee, Cobos-Martinez brutally stabbed and beheaded him in front of his wife and son.
After the attack, the suspect reportedly kicked Nagamallaiah's severed head into the parking lot before disposing of it in a dumpster.
Police arrested Cobos-Martinez shortly after, finding him covered in blood and carrying the weapon.
This tragic event has ignited fierce debate over immigration policies, the enforcement of deportation orders, and public safety concerns.
Cobos-Martinez had been released from ICE custody earlier this year after Cuba refused to accept his deportation due to his criminal history.
The incident underscores ongoing challenges in US immigration enforcement and border control.
The Indian consulate continues to support Nagamallaiah’s family as investigations proceed.
