Scolded by husband for filming English video, UP farmer wins Priyanka Chopra’s praise

What happened next was something the woman behind the popular social media account “English with Dehati Madam” could hardly have imagined: Bollywood and Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared her video on her Instagram Story.

Dubai: She was working in her field in a village in Uttar Pradesh when she decided to stop for a few minutes and record an English video.

For Yashoda, who comes from a rural background and studied only up to Class 12, the recognition marked another milestone in an extraordinary social media journey built around a simple idea — helping ordinary people speak English with confidence.

But Yashoda said she does not even have a television at home and does not closely follow celebrities. She therefore initially failed to grasp just how much attention her videos were receiving from prominent personalities.

For a woman who began by teaching English from rural Uttar Pradesh, a video recorded during an ordinary day in the fields had suddenly travelled all the way to one of India's biggest global stars.

She thanked Priyanka for noticing, appreciating and sharing her work, saying the gesture had given her “immense happiness and motivation” to continue working, learning and creating while remaining herself.

“From a village girl working in her fields to seeing my small piece of content reach someone I admire so much, the moment is truly special,” she said.

“So when my students started telling me about all the wonderful people who appreciated my work, it truly touched my heart,” she said.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.