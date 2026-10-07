GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Scolded by husband for filming English video, UP farmer wins Priyanka Chopra’s praise

Village farmer says Priyanka’s gesture ‘touched my heart’ after her farm video went viral

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
"Priyanka Chopra Jonas ma’am shared my video on her story, and she has made my day really special for me,” Yashoda Lodhi said.
"Priyanka Chopra Jonas ma’am shared my video on her story, and she has made my day really special for me,” Yashoda Lodhi said.

Dubai: She was working in her field in a village in Uttar Pradesh when she decided to stop for a few minutes and record an English video.

Her husband wasn't impressed. He scolded her for making the video while she was supposed to be working.

Yashoda Lodhi recorded it anyway.

What happened next was something the woman behind the popular social media account “English with Dehati Madam” could hardly have imagined: Bollywood and Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared her video on her Instagram Story.

“And then something truly unexpected happened,” Yashoda recalled as she shared the story with her followers.

“Priyanka Chopra Jonas ma’am shared my video on her story, and she has made my day really special for me,” she said.

For Yashoda, who comes from a rural background and studied only up to Class 12, the recognition marked another milestone in an extraordinary social media journey built around a simple idea — helping ordinary people speak English with confidence.

From a village to hundreds of thousands of followers

Yashoda has built her following by teaching spoken English in a simple, accessible manner, particularly for people from rural and Hindi-speaking backgrounds who may feel uncomfortable speaking the language.

Her videos have struck a chord.

Her Instagram account now has more than 580,000 followers, while her YouTube channel has crossed 400,000 followers.

But Yashoda said she does not even have a television at home and does not closely follow celebrities. She therefore initially failed to grasp just how much attention her videos were receiving from prominent personalities.

It was her students who began telling her about the people noticing and appreciating her work.

“So when my students started telling me about all the wonderful people who appreciated my work, it truly touched my heart,” she said.

Priyanka wasn't the only Bollywood star to notice her.

Actor Mrunal Thakur also shared one of Yashoda's videos on her Instagram Story and praised her work. Actors Abhay Deol and R Madhavan have also shown support for her content.

‘Never underestimate your small efforts’

But it was Priyanka's gesture that prompted an emotional response from Yashoda.

She later posted another video thanking the actor and reflecting on how far a piece of content recorded while working in a field had travelled.

“From a village girl working in her fields to seeing my small piece of content reach someone I admire so much, the moment is truly special,” she said.

She thanked Priyanka for noticing, appreciating and sharing her work, saying the gesture had given her “immense happiness and motivation” to continue working, learning and creating while remaining herself.

And Yashoda had a message for everyone watching her remarkable journey.

“Never underestimate your small efforts,” she said. “You never know who is watching.”

For a woman who began by teaching English from rural Uttar Pradesh, a video recorded during an ordinary day in the fields had suddenly travelled all the way to one of India's biggest global stars.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
bollywoodindiaEducation

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

V is now Nothing's ambassador.

Why BTS V keeps stepping into the crowds on Instagram

2m read
Mary Kom and Priyanka Chopra, the Bollywood actor, who dished out a convincing performance in the boxer's role in her biopic.

Priyanka Chopra roots for Mary Kom on Bigg Boss 20

2m read
Penned by Jordan Rawlins, the survival thriller follows a woman who regains consciousness deep in the wilderness with zero memory of how she ended up there.

Priyanka Chopra’s Reset hit by Orlando Bloom exit

2m read
Priyanka Chopra, left, and Nick Jonas at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Nick Jonas was left out in the cold by Frozen auditions

2m read