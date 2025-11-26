Rust and ruin: Neglected basketball pole fatally crushes prodigy

But that morning, as he leapt to grab the rim, tragedy struck. The iron pole holding the hoop — long rusted and repeatedly flagged as unsafe — suddenly gave way and collapsed onto him, pinning its full weight against his chest. Witnesses rushed to lift the structure. Rescue efforts began immediately. Hardik was rushed to hospital. But the damage, internal injuries from the collapsing board, proved fatal. By afternoon, the young dreamer was dead.