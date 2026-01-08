GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Renowned ecologist Madhav Gadgil, guardian of India’s Western Ghats, passes away at 83

UN-recognised ecologist leaves a mark on India’s environmental policies and practices

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Madhav Gadgil
Madhav Gadgil

Veteran ecologist Madhav Gadgil, 83, passed away in Pune on the night of Wednesday, January 7, following a brief illness. His son, Siddhartha Gadgil, confirmed the news on Thursday morning. “I am very sorry to share the sad news that my father, Madhav Gadgil, passed away late last night in Pune after a brief illness,” he said.

A life dedicated to science and nature

Born on May 24, 1942 in Pune, Gadgil graduated in biology from Fergusson College, University of Pune, in 1963 and completed a master’s degree in zoology from Mumbai University in 1965. He earned a PhD from Harvard University in 1969 and went on to become a leading figure in Indian ecology. Gadgil founded the Centre for Ecological Sciences and served as a member of the Scientific Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India.

Championing the Western Ghats

Gadgil was widely recognised for his efforts to protect the Western Ghats, a biodiversity hotspot spanning six southwestern Indian states. He warned early on that unchecked development and infrastructure projects could have disastrous environmental consequences.

In 2010, he was appointed chairman of the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel (WGEEP) under the Ministry of Environment and Forests. The 2011 Gadgil Committee report recommended comprehensive conservation measures to safeguard the fragile ecosystem. Though not fully implemented, the report gained renewed attention after the devastating Kerala floods in 2018.

Global recognition

Gadgil’s work earned him international acclaim. In 2024, he received the United Nations’ Champions of the Earth award, the UN’s highest environmental honour, recognising his lifetime contribution to conserving the Western Ghats.

Madhav Gadgil leaves behind a legacy of grassroots environmentalism, scientific rigor, and tireless advocacy for India’s natural heritage. Tributes continue to pour in from across the country, honouring a life devoted to protecting the planet.

Related Topics:
indiaEnvironment

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake shook the coast of western Japan on Tuesday, the country's meteorological office said, with no tsunami warning issued.

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits western Japan

1m read
Hema Malini on Dharmendra’s 90th birth anniversary: Two weeks since you left me

Hema Malini on coping with Dharmendra's death and void

2m read
Pune’s MCA Stadium

IPL 2026: Will RCB, RR host their matches in Pune

2m read
IndiGo disruptions may cause revenue loss, penalties to company: Report

IndiGo appoints US-based aviation veteran for probe

2m read