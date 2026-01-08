Renowned ecologist Madhav Gadgil, guardian of India’s Western Ghats, passes away at 83

Born on May 24, 1942 in Pune, Gadgil graduated in biology from Fergusson College, University of Pune, in 1963 and completed a master’s degree in zoology from Mumbai University in 1965. He earned a PhD from Harvard University in 1969 and went on to become a leading figure in Indian ecology. Gadgil founded the Centre for Ecological Sciences and served as a member of the Scientific Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India.