Renowned ecologist Madhav Gadgil, guardian of India’s Western Ghats, passes away at 83

UN-recognised ecologist leaves a mark on India’s environmental policies and practices
Veteran ecologist Madhav Gadgil, 83, passed away in Pune on the night of Wednesday, January 7, following a brief illness. His son, Siddhartha Gadgil, confirmed the news on Thursday morning. “I am very sorry to share the sad news that my father, Madhav Gadgil, passed away late last night in Pune after a brief illness,” he said.
Born on May 24, 1942 in Pune, Gadgil graduated in biology from Fergusson College, University of Pune, in 1963 and completed a master’s degree in zoology from Mumbai University in 1965. He earned a PhD from Harvard University in 1969 and went on to become a leading figure in Indian ecology. Gadgil founded the Centre for Ecological Sciences and served as a member of the Scientific Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India.
Gadgil was widely recognised for his efforts to protect the Western Ghats, a biodiversity hotspot spanning six southwestern Indian states. He warned early on that unchecked development and infrastructure projects could have disastrous environmental consequences.
In 2010, he was appointed chairman of the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel (WGEEP) under the Ministry of Environment and Forests. The 2011 Gadgil Committee report recommended comprehensive conservation measures to safeguard the fragile ecosystem. Though not fully implemented, the report gained renewed attention after the devastating Kerala floods in 2018.
Gadgil’s work earned him international acclaim. In 2024, he received the United Nations’ Champions of the Earth award, the UN’s highest environmental honour, recognising his lifetime contribution to conserving the Western Ghats.
Madhav Gadgil leaves behind a legacy of grassroots environmentalism, scientific rigor, and tireless advocacy for India’s natural heritage. Tributes continue to pour in from across the country, honouring a life devoted to protecting the planet.
