“It is an important document for employers as this validates the marital status of a candidate. Remember when companies hire a married employee there are considerable costs attached paying for family visa costs, travelling expenses and in some senior level management even education of children is taken care by the employer. Naturally when they are spending so much on an employee they want to ensure all documents are in place and a registered marriage certificate very much is a part of this process. In fact in the case of one the candidates we were placing for a local company in Dubai – his starting date was delayed as he did not have a marriage certificate. The whole process for him to procure the document and get it duly attested took a couple of months and he was just luck the employer decided to wait for him", she said.