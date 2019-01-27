Technology is a big distraction in a relationship. However, distractions come in all shapes and forms, not just restricted to technology. In our experience, if one partner is unwilling or unable to put the phone down and set aside time to connect on a one-to-one basis with the spouse then this results in resentment and distance forming between the couple. On the other hand, technology can also be used to a couple’s advantage if used in an inclusive and not excluding way. Including your spouse in your day when apart by messaging can be a topic of conversation later over dinner. When travelling, technology can be used to bring a couple together with the use of online video calling facilities. As with many things, technology is not inherently negative and has its advantages. However, we decide whether to use it to as a tool to isolate ourselves within the relationship or use it to bring us closer to our other half.