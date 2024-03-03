Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, India: City police announced the arrest of a suspect linked to the abduction of a two-year-old girl from Trivandrum City, south Indian state of Kerala, on Sunday. Identified as Hassan Kutty alias Kabeer, the accused was apprehended in Kollam city, according to police officials.
The incident transpired in Thiruvananthapuram city on the nights of February 18th and 19th, where the girl disappeared while sleeping near a railway track under mysterious circumstances. She was discovered abandoned near the railway track approximately 19 hours later.
City Police Commissioner C H Ragaraju detailed the extensive investigative efforts leading to the arrest, stating, "Though the girl was found unharmed, we were baffled by her presence at that spot as it's not a place she could reach alone."
The investigation utilized various methods, including the analysis of numerous CCTV footage. The accused was traced to the nearby district of Kollam.
"According to his confession, the girl was crying, and he smothered her until she lost consciousness. Additionally, we suspect he attempted to assault her, as indicated by his account of inappropriate touching," Ragaraju added.