The dispute has been before courts and government authorities for years. A civil court judgment in January 2026, cited in Vohra’s legal notice, held that a later document relied upon by Swayam Builders could not affect Vohra’s rights arising from the 1989 document, to the extent of the vendors’ interest. The judgment, however, did not establish Vohra as the absolute owner of the entire 2,810-square-metre property.

Vohra has maintained that he and his brother acquired about 2,810 square metres of the land in 1989 and never sold or transferred it. He alleged that documents relating to the property were subsequently created without his knowledge and that the land was divided between different parties.

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