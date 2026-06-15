Payasam spills on Kerala minister during free bus scheme launch

Minister caught in unexpected moment as supporters offer traditional dessert during ride
Dubai: A light-hearted but awkward moment marked the launch of Kerala’s flagship free bus travel scheme for women on Monday, when hot payasam (kheer) accidentally spilled on Women and Child Development Minister Bindu Krishna inside a crowded KSRTC bus in Kollam.
The incident happened during the rollout of the “Priyadarshini” scheme, which offers free travel for women and transgender persons on ordinary Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses.
Supporters who had boarded the packed bus to greet the minister had brought payasam to offer her as a gesture of celebration. But in the cramped and crowded conditions, the container reportedly tilted and the hot dessert spilled on the minister’s head and clothes.
Videos circulating on social media showed Bindu Krishna quickly brushing the dessert off her hair and attire as colleagues rushed to help clean her up, while passengers looked on during the unexpected moment.
Despite the incident, the launch continued as planned.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the scheme at the Thampanoor KSRTC bus terminal, calling it a major step toward women’s empowerment and economic support.
Under the first phase, women of all ages and transgender persons can travel free on all 3,125 ordinary KSRTC buses across the state without prior registration. Passengers will receive a zero-fare ticket through electronic ticketing machines, allowing the government to reimburse KSRTC for journeys.
The scheme places Kerala alongside states like Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, which already offer similar free bus travel benefits for women.
The government estimates an annual cost of around ₹800 crore for implementing the programme.
However, the launch was not without political friction. The opposition CPI(M) boycotted the event, alleging the scheme had been diluted compared to its original promise. The BJP also staged protests in parts of the state over its rollout.
But it was the unexpected “sweet spill” moment that quickly grabbed attention online, turning a policy launch into a talking point on social media.