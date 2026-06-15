Payasam spills on Kerala minister during free bus scheme launch

Supporters who had boarded the packed bus to greet the minister had brought payasam to offer her as a gesture of celebration. But in the cramped and crowded conditions, the container reportedly tilted and the hot dessert spilled on the minister’s head and clothes.

Videos circulating on social media showed Bindu Krishna quickly brushing the dessert off her hair and attire as colleagues rushed to help clean her up, while passengers looked on during the unexpected moment.

However, the launch was not without political friction. The opposition CPI(M) boycotted the event, alleging the scheme had been diluted compared to its original promise. The BJP also staged protests in parts of the state over its rollout.

Under the first phase, women of all ages and transgender persons can travel free on all 3,125 ordinary KSRTC buses across the state without prior registration. Passengers will receive a zero-fare ticket through electronic ticketing machines, allowing the government to reimburse KSRTC for journeys.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.