Nandu’s World YouTuber detained at Hyderabad airport over alleged UK jobs scam

UK resident alleges he paid Rs1.5m for visa, job, sponsorship help that never materialised
Dubai: A popular UK-based Telugu YouTuber was detained at Hyderabad airport on Monday over an alleged overseas jobs and visa scam after Indian authorities issued a lookout notice against her, Indian media reported.
A Rama Nandana, popularly known through her YouTube channel ‘Nandu’s World’, was stopped by immigration authorities at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport following a Lookout Circular issued by Andhra Pradesh Police.
Nandana and her husband Jagarlamudi Madhukar are accused of collecting money from people after allegedly promising to arrange jobs, visa-related services and sponsorships in the United Kingdom.
Police are investigating multiple complaints connected to the alleged fraud, including a case registered at Ibrahimpatnam Police Station in Andhra Pradesh’s NTR district.
Nandana is expected to be handed over to Ibrahimpatnam police for further investigation and legal proceedings, according to Indian media reports.
One of the cases stems from a complaint by Mamillapalli Sivakranthi Kumar, a UK resident, who alleged that he paid Rs1.5 million (15 lakh) in several instalments to bank accounts linked to Destiny Consultancy.
The consultancy was allegedly connected to Nandana and her husband, according to the complaint.
Kumar told police that the payments were made for a UK visa extension, assistance in securing employment and a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) — a document required for many foreign workers seeking a UK work visa.
Who: UK-based Telugu YouTuber A Rama Nandana, known for ‘Nandu’s World’
What happened: Detained at Hyderabad airport after a Lookout Circular was issued
The allegation: She and her husband allegedly collected money promising UK jobs, visa services and sponsorship
The complaint: A UK resident says he paid Rs15 lakh in instalments
What he sought: Visa extension, employment assistance and a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS)
Key claim: The complainant alleges the CoS supplied to him was fraudulent
Money returned: He says only Rs2 lakh was refunded
Other accused: Husband Jagarlamudi Madhukar and his father Mohan Rao
Her response: Nandana denies the allegations and says neither she nor her husband runs the consultancy
Legal move: The couple has approached the High Court seeking to quash the FIR
He alleged that the promised visa services did not materialise and that the CoS document supplied to him later turned out to be fraudulent.
Despite repeated demands for his money to be returned, only Rs200,000 (2 lakh) was refunded, the complainant alleged.
Police have named Madhukar as the first accused, Nandana as the second and Madhukar’s father, Mohan Rao, as the third in the case. They face allegations of cheating and fraud.
Lookout notices were subsequently issued, leading to Nandana being stopped when she arrived at Hyderabad airport on Monday.
Investigators are now examining the amount allegedly collected from other people, the number of potential victims and the extent of the suspected overseas employment scheme.
Nandana has publicly denied the accusations.
In a video statement issued earlier, she said neither she nor her husband owned or operated the consultancy at the centre of the allegations.
She claimed their names had been misused and described the accusations as part of a targeted campaign arising from personal disputes.
The couple has also approached the High Court seeking to have the FIR against them quashed.
Nandana has built a following through ‘Nandu’s World’ and also made a cameo appearance in Chiranjeevi’s film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Nayanthara, which was released in January.
Police said further action would follow as investigators examine the complaints and allegations against the accused.