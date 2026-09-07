Nandu’s World YouTuber detained at Hyderabad airport over alleged UK jobs scam

Who: UK-based Telugu YouTuber A Rama Nandana, known for ‘Nandu’s World’

What happened: Detained at Hyderabad airport after a Lookout Circular was issued

The allegation: She and her husband allegedly collected money promising UK jobs, visa services and sponsorship

The complaint: A UK resident says he paid Rs15 lakh in instalments

What he sought: Visa extension, employment assistance and a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS)

Key claim: The complainant alleges the CoS supplied to him was fraudulent

Money returned: He says only Rs2 lakh was refunded

Other accused: Husband Jagarlamudi Madhukar and his father Mohan Rao

Her response: Nandana denies the allegations and says neither she nor her husband runs the consultancy