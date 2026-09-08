From Covid videos to 2.8m fans and Hyderabad airport detention: The meteoric rise of Nandu’s World

Family comedy brought billions of views before an airport detention changed the picture
Dubai: A few years ago, Rama Nandana was making videos for fun from her home in Britain.
Then came millions of followers, billions of views, a family turned into an online cast and even an appearance alongside one of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars.
Now the woman behind ‘Nandu’s World’ is making headlines for a very different reason.
Nandana was detained at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Monday after a Lookout Circular was issued in connection with allegations that she and her husband collected money by promising UK jobs, visa services and sponsorship.
She denies the allegations.
The dramatic turn has put fresh attention on how Nandana built one of the Telugu internet’s most recognisable family entertainment brands — and how much money a channel of that size could make.
Nandana began her YouTube journey during the Covid-19 pandemic, initially posting short videos for fun, according to Indian media accounts of her rise.
The response encouraged her to make more.
One feature of her videos quickly became impossible to miss: Her distinctive voice. Early commenters sometimes mocked it, according to Indian media reports, but Nandana persisted and eventually turned the characteristic into part of her online identity.
What began as casual videos developed into something far more organised.
2.85 million — YouTube subscribers
2.7 billion — lifetime video views
618 — videos uploaded
June 2020 — channel launched
21 million+ — views for its most-watched video listed by one analytics tracker
Nandu, Madhu, Bannu and Bittu — core cast of the ‘CRAZY Family’ series
Nandu — credited with direction and scripting on ‘CRAZY Family’ videos
UK-based — but built a huge following among Telugu audiences
The channel increasingly revolved around relatable comedy and domestic situations, particularly through its ‘CRAZY Family’ series.
And Nandu’s World really was a family production.
Videos credit Nandu, her husband Madhu and family members Bannu and Bittu as the cast. Nandu herself is credited with scripting and directing the episodes.
Everyday situations — disagreements between husbands and wives, parents dealing with children, dieting, household frustrations and family banter — became material for short, highly shareable comedy.
For Telugu viewers in India and overseas, the British setting added another dimension: An immigrant family living abroad but joking about situations instantly recognisable back home.
Then the numbers exploded.
Tamada Media, which has worked with the channel, said in a 2023 post that Nandu’s World had about 25,000 subscribers when it joined the company roughly two-and-a-half years earlier.
By the time of that post, it had passed one million — growth Tamada put at roughly 4,500 per cent.
It kept growing.
Current third-party channel trackers put Nandu’s World at about 2.85 million subscribers, with its videos having accumulated approximately 2.7 billion views.
Some individual ‘CRAZY Family’ videos have attracted millions — and in some cases tens of millions — of views.
The family had effectively turned ordinary domestic life into a digital entertainment business.
Her enormous audience inevitably generated speculation about money.
Indian media reports have claimed Nandana and her husband could have been earning Rs20 lakh (Rs2 million) to Rs30 lakh a month from YouTube.
But there is no verified evidence establishing that figure, and Nandana herself has previously played down suggestions that YouTube made the family extraordinarily rich.
She said in an interview quoted by Indian media that people assumed the couple earned crores from YouTube because they flew business class between Britain and India.
Her response was striking: They had flown business class even before becoming YouTube stars, she said, and their YouTube earnings were not even enough to pay for their flight tickets.
Nandana also said earning crores would require taking on extensive promotions and maintained that the family’s principal income came from their businesses and jobs.
Independent online estimates of YouTube earnings vary enormously depending on assumptions about advertising rates, geography, video type and monetisation. They therefore cannot establish what Nandana actually takes home.
What is measurable is the extraordinary scale of the audience: Billions of views across hundreds of uploads.
The popularity eventually carried Nandana beyond social media.
She made a cameo appearance in Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, released in January, another indication of how far her internet celebrity had travelled into mainstream Telugu entertainment.
But the image built through years of family comedy is now confronting its biggest test.
Nandana and her husband Jagarlamudi Madhukar are accused in a case involving alleged promises of UK employment, visa assistance and Certificates of Sponsorship.
One UK-based complainant alleges he transferred Rs15 lakh in instalments for visa and employment-related assistance and that a Certificate of Sponsorship supplied to him turned out to be fraudulent. He alleges only Rs2 lakh was subsequently refunded.
Nandana has rejected the accusations, saying neither she nor her husband owns or operates the consultancy at the centre of the allegations. The couple has also moved the High Court seeking to quash the FIR.
It was a striking reversal of fortune: The social media star who built her fame in front of the camera was now trying to hide her face from it.
Her detention at Hyderabad airport has now brought the online star back into the spotlight — but far removed from the scripted family comedy that made her famous.
The same digital reach that turned a family making videos in Britain into celebrities watched by millions means the allegations surrounding them are now playing out before an equally enormous audience.