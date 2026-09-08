From Covid videos to 2.8m fans and Hyderabad airport detention: The meteoric rise of Nandu’s World

Nandana was detained at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Monday after a Lookout Circular was issued in connection with allegations that she and her husband collected money by promising UK jobs, visa services and sponsorship.

One feature of her videos quickly became impossible to miss: Her distinctive voice. Early commenters sometimes mocked it, according to Indian media reports, but Nandana persisted and eventually turned the characteristic into part of her online identity.

The dramatic turn has put fresh attention on how Nandana built one of the Telugu internet’s most recognisable family entertainment brands — and how much money a channel of that size could make.

The same digital reach that turned a family making videos in Britain into celebrities watched by millions means the allegations surrounding them are now playing out before an equally enormous audience.

Her detention at Hyderabad airport has now brought the online star back into the spotlight — but far removed from the scripted family comedy that made her famous.

It was a striking reversal of fortune: The social media star who built her fame in front of the camera was now trying to hide her face from it.

Nandana has rejected the accusations, saying neither she nor her husband owns or operates the consultancy at the centre of the allegations. The couple has also moved the High Court seeking to quash the FIR.

One UK-based complainant alleges he transferred Rs15 lakh in instalments for visa and employment-related assistance and that a Certificate of Sponsorship supplied to him turned out to be fraudulent. He alleges only Rs2 lakh was subsequently refunded.

Her response was striking: They had flown business class even before becoming YouTube stars, she said, and their YouTube earnings were not even enough to pay for their flight tickets.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.