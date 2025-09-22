Modi opens restored 524-year-old Tripura Sundari Temple

A closer look

The temple, built in 1501 by the state’s erstwhile king Maharaja Dhanya Manikya in Udaipur, is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas in the country and the third such shrine in eastern India after the Kali temple in Kolkata’s Kalighat and the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.

At the end of the 517-year rule by hundreds of kings, on October 15, 1949, the erstwhile princely state of Tripura came under the control of the Indian government after a merger agreement was signed between Kanchan Prabha Devi, then regent Maharani, and the Governor General.

The temple consists of a square-shaped sanctum designed in the model of the typical Bengali Ek-Ratna Style, set upon a small hillock that resembles the hump of a tortoise (Kurma), which gives it the name of Kurma Pīṭha.

There are two similar but differently sized black stone idols of the deity in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The larger and more prominent idol of 5 feet height is of Goddess Tripura Sundari, and the smaller one, adorably called Chhoto-Ma (literally, Little Mother), is 2 feet tall and is an idol of deity Chandi.