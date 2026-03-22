Modi makes history, becomes longest-serving head of government

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday became the longest- serving head of an elected government in India’s history, surpassing the record of Pawan Kumar Chamling, who served as Sikkim’s chief minister for over 24 years.

Modi’s journey as head of government began on October 7, 2001, when he took oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat. Over the next 13 years, he established himself as the state’s longest-serving chief minister before moving to national politics in 2014.

On May 26, 2014, Modi was sworn in as India’s Prime Minister, leading a majority government. He has since secured three consecutive Lok Sabha victories — in 2014, 2019 and 2024 — cementing his position as one of the most dominant political figures in contemporary India.

His tenure is marked not only by longevity but also by several political firsts. Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister born after Independence and the first non-Congress leader to complete two full terms and return for a third with a majority mandate.

Reflecting on his journey, Modi has often spoken about taking charge during “very testing circumstances” in Gujarat, recalling the aftermath of a devastating earthquake, recurring droughts and political instability. He has said these challenges shaped his approach to governance and strengthened his resolve to rebuild the state.

Over the years, he has highlighted Gujarat’s transformation during his tenure, describing it as a shift from a drought-prone and economically strained region into a “powerhouse of good governance,” with gains in agriculture, industry and infrastructure.

At the national level, the Prime Minister has repeatedly emphasised welfare delivery, infrastructure expansion and economic growth as key pillars of his administration. He has said that more than 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty over the past decade, while India has emerged as a key growth engine among major global economies.

Marking 25 years in public office as head of government last year, Modi expressed gratitude to citizens, saying that serving the nation remains his highest honour. He has also reiterated his commitment to building a “Viksit Bharat,” guided by constitutional values.

Beyond governance, Modi’s influence extends strongly into the digital sphere. He is among the most-followed global leaders across platforms, with over 100 million followers on Instagram, more than 30 million YouTube subscribers and over 106 million followers on X, reflecting a sustained outreach strategy.

Reacting to the milestone, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Prime Minister, describing his journey as one defined by “devotion to the nation and its people” and a continuous commitment to public service.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.