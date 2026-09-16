MLA’s niece accused of drawing Rs75,000 salary while doing MD; father removes her from post

Dubai: A medical officer at a Namma Clinic in Karnataka’s Bagalkot is facing an inquiry over allegations that she drew a monthly salary of Rs75,000 (about Dh2,900) while pursuing a postgraduate medical course at a private college and remaining absent from her government-linked clinic for months.

The matter reportedly came to light following complaints about her absence. Bagalkot Taluk Health Officer Dr Saraswati Magi visited the clinic and reportedly found her absent, while patients alleged that she had not been attending regularly for several months. Nurses were reportedly left managing patients and dispensing medicines.

Authorities are investigating allegations that Dr Yaragal was simultaneously pursuing an MD in Pathology at a private medical college while continuing to draw her salary as a Namma Clinic medical officer. Reports said she joined the postgraduate course in March 2026.

Dr Yaragal was summoned for an inquiry conducted by Bale but failed to appear. She has now been directed to attend another hearing on September 18 at 10am at the Zilla Panchayat office.

Authorities have warned that disciplinary action could be initiated if the allegations are established, with the matter potentially being referred to the Karnataka Medical Council and National Medical Commission.

The notice states that the principal of SN Medical College had granted Dr Yaragal permission, but alleges that she nevertheless remained absent from her duties at the Namma Clinic.

In his order, Dr Rajkumar said his daughter had joined the postgraduate course without informing the relevant health authorities and warned that any financial loss caused to the government could be recovered from her.

He also said Dr Yaragal had been appointed during the tenure of his predecessor, Dr Manjunath Dodderi, and that he had not released her salary after taking charge as DHO. He said he had instructed the taluk health officer to relieve her from duty.

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