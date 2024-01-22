Temple tourism set to soar

The temple is built at an estimated cost of $217 million and spread over nearly 3 hectares (7.4 acres).

Officials say the temple, a three-story structure made of pink sandstone, will open to the public after the ceremony and they expect 100,000 devotees to visit daily.

Builders are still working to finish 46 elaborate doors and intricate wall carvings.

Apart from a $6 billion makeover of the northern city of Ayodhya, the federal government has spent nearly $120 million to develop dozens of Hindu pilgrimage sites in the past decade, according to government data, and more funding is planned.

The Ram Temple is estimated to draw up to 100 million tourists a year, according to Jefferies analysts. In comparison, about 9 million people visit Vatican City in a year and about 20 million Mecca.

“The creation of a new religious tourist centre (Ayodhya) with improved connectivity and infrastructure can create a meaningfully large economic impact,” the analysts wrote in a note.

Since Modi inaugurated the Hindu pilgrimage site of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on the banks of the Ganges in 2021 in his constituency of Varanasi, more than 130 million tourists have visited the area, according to government data.

The yearly footfall in Varanasi, which like Ayodhya is in India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh and is one of the oldest living cities in the world, was barely 7 million before that.

Analysts say tourism income for locals and hotels in Varanasi - by dying where Hindus believe to attain salvation and freedom from the cycle of birth and re-birth - have surged by up to 65 per cent.

With nearly $200 billion in revenue, tourism contributes about 7 per cent of India’s economy, which is below most large emerging and developed economies by up to 5 percentage points. -- Reuters