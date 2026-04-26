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Legendary photojournalist Raghu Rai passes away at 83

A master of finding the extraordinary in the ordinary, defining India’s visual narrative

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
3 MIN READ
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Legendary photojournalist Raghu Rai passes away at 83
X/ANI

Dubai: India has lost one of its most influential visual storytellers, as legendary photographer Raghu Rai passed away on Sunday at the age of 83, marking the end of an era in Indian photojournalism.

The news of his demise was confirmed through a tribute post on his official Instagram account, featuring a poignant black-and-white portrait that reflected the aesthetic he mastered over decades.

Rai, celebrated for his ability to capture the “extraordinary in the ordinary,” leaves behind an unparalleled archive documenting India’s social, political, and cultural evolution.

Born on December 18, 1942, in Jhang (now in Pakistan), Rai rose to global prominence as a protégé of Henri Cartier-Bresson, who nominated him to join Magnum Photos in 1977—an achievement that cemented his place among the world’s elite photographers.

His work stands as a visual chronicle of modern India. From the haunting aftermath of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy to intimate portraits of figures such as Mother Teresa and Indira Gandhi, Rai’s lens captured both historic milestones and everyday life.

His evocative images of Indian streets and the banks of the Ganges remain iconic representations of the country’s spirit.

The family announced that his cremation will take place today, April 26, 2026, at 4:00 pm at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground.

Rai is survived by his wife, Gurmeet Rai, and his children—Nitin, Lagan, Avani, and Purvai.

Tributes poured in from across the artistic and cultural spectrum. Renowned photographer Atul Kasbekar described Rai as “quite simply, the greatest to ever hold a camera from our country,” adding that his passing marks the “end of an era.”

He wrote, “Quite simply, the greatest to ever hold a camera from our country. End of an era. Rest in peace, legend,” in the comments section.

Other public figures, including actress Dia Mirza and filmmaker Swanand Kirkire, also expressed their condolences, underscoring Rai’s far-reaching influence.

One tribute read, “History of India captured by one of the finest people we can ever think of… his work will be witnessed for generations.”

Raghu Rai’s legacy redefined photojournalism in India, elevating it into a powerful art form.

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