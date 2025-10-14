Kerala 2031 Vision: State aims for universal healthcare by end of decade

Policy outlines decentralised treatment and push against lifestyle diseases
Kerala has set an ambitious goal of becoming a state that guarantees healthcare for all by 2031, State Health Minister Veena George announced on Tuesday while unveiling the policy document “Vision 2031 – Health Sector of Kerala” at the Vision 2031 Health Seminar.
Outlining the roadmap, George said the government will decentralise speciality treatments, strengthen primary healthcare, and enhance trauma and emergency care, with the ultimate aim of ensuring equitable access to quality medical services across the state.
Under the Karunya Health Security Scheme, which integrates multiple state programmes, 4.22 million families currently receive health coverage of up to Rs500,000 per family. The Karunya Benevolent Fund will continue alongside, and new initiatives are being planned to expand the reach of state-backed health insurance.
Target year: 2031 – universal healthcare coverage across Kerala
Health insurance: 4.22 million families covered under Karunya scheme (Rs500,000 per family)
Preventive health: 10,000 yoga clubs and school health programmes
Screenings: 2 million people screened for cancer under Anandam Akaram
Lifestyle disease detection: Home screenings for all residents above 30 years
Medical infrastructure: All medical colleges to become tertiary care centres
Traditional medicine: International research centres in Ayurveda planned
Focus areas: Lifestyle and infectious disease prevention, trauma care, equitable access
Reducing lifestyle diseases remains a major focus area. The government is advancing several preventive health initiatives, including the Healthy Life Campaign, the creation of 10,000 yoga clubs under the AYUSH department, and school health programmes aimed at encouraging healthier habits from an early age.
To improve early detection, the Aardram Popular Campaign screens residents above the age of 30 at home for lifestyle diseases and provides necessary treatment.
In cancer prevention, Kerala’s Health for Cancer Prevention – Anandam Akaram campaign has already screened more than 2 million people, supported by modern cancer treatment facilities being established across the state.
The minister also emphasised the state’s efforts to prevent infectious diseases, particularly in response to emerging threats such as amoebic meningoencephalitis. Kerala is strengthening its epidemic intelligence system and formulating local-level micro plans to improve preparedness and response.
Medical colleges across Kerala will be upgraded into full-fledged tertiary care centres, combining clinical excellence with academic growth. The state also plans to establish international research centres in Ayurveda, positioning itself as a global health hub and advancing traditional medicine.
Highlighting Kerala’s leadership in antimicrobial resistance prevention, George urged citizens to rely on verified medical information and avoid spreading misinformation that can harm public health.
At the seminar, Additional Chief Secretary Dr Rajan N. Khobragade presented the state’s health sector achievements from the past decade.
