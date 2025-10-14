GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Kerala 2031 Vision: State aims for universal healthcare by end of decade

Policy outlines decentralised treatment and push against lifestyle diseases

Last updated:
Alex Abraham, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
Kerala has unveiled an ambitious roadmap to achieve universal healthcare by 2031, Health Minister Veena George announced on Tuesday.
Kerala has unveiled an ambitious roadmap to achieve universal healthcare by 2031, Health Minister Veena George announced on Tuesday.
X/Veena George

Kerala has set an ambitious goal of becoming a state that guarantees healthcare for all by 2031, State Health Minister Veena George announced on Tuesday while unveiling the policy document “Vision 2031 – Health Sector of Kerala” at the Vision 2031 Health Seminar.

Outlining the roadmap, George said the government will decentralise speciality treatments, strengthen primary healthcare, and enhance trauma and emergency care, with the ultimate aim of ensuring equitable access to quality medical services across the state.

Under the Karunya Health Security Scheme, which integrates multiple state programmes, 4.22 million families currently receive health coverage of up to Rs500,000 per family. The Karunya Benevolent Fund will continue alongside, and new initiatives are being planned to expand the reach of state-backed health insurance.

Key takeaways – Kerala’s Vision 2031: Health for all

Target year: 2031 – universal healthcare coverage across Kerala

Health insurance: 4.22 million families covered under Karunya scheme (Rs500,000 per family)

Preventive health: 10,000 yoga clubs and school health programmes

Screenings: 2 million people screened for cancer under Anandam Akaram

Lifestyle disease detection: Home screenings for all residents above 30 years

Medical infrastructure: All medical colleges to become tertiary care centres

Traditional medicine: International research centres in Ayurveda planned

Focus areas: Lifestyle and infectious disease prevention, trauma care, equitable access

Lifestyle diseases

Reducing lifestyle diseases remains a major focus area. The government is advancing several preventive health initiatives, including the Healthy Life Campaign, the creation of 10,000 yoga clubs under the AYUSH department, and school health programmes aimed at encouraging healthier habits from an early age.

To improve early detection, the Aardram Popular Campaign screens residents above the age of 30 at home for lifestyle diseases and provides necessary treatment.

In cancer prevention, Kerala’s Health for Cancer Prevention – Anandam Akaram campaign has already screened more than 2 million people, supported by modern cancer treatment facilities being established across the state.

The minister also emphasised the state’s efforts to prevent infectious diseases, particularly in response to emerging threats such as amoebic meningoencephalitis. Kerala is strengthening its epidemic intelligence system and formulating local-level micro plans to improve preparedness and response.

Upgraded medical colleges

Medical colleges across Kerala will be upgraded into full-fledged tertiary care centres, combining clinical excellence with academic growth. The state also plans to establish international research centres in Ayurveda, positioning itself as a global health hub and advancing traditional medicine.

Highlighting Kerala’s leadership in antimicrobial resistance prevention, George urged citizens to rely on verified medical information and avoid spreading misinformation that can harm public health.

At the seminar, Additional Chief Secretary Dr Rajan N. Khobragade presented the state’s health sector achievements from the past decade.

Alex Abraham
Alex AbrahamSenior Associate Editor
Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.
Show More
Related Topics:
keralaHealth

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

“Even old prescriptions should not be used to give medicines to children. Dosages are determined based on weight, and giving medicine prescribed for one child to another can cause harm,” the minister said.

'No pills for under-12s without doctor’s prescription'

2m read
The individuals, including a child and a woman, who reportedly arrived in Wandoor's Ambalapadi area from UP just four days ago. Illustrative image.

Malappuram on alert after 3 malaria cases

2m read
A file photo of Kerala Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala expats in UAE: Grab Dh62K insurance for Dh1/day

2m read
Deadly ‘brain-eating amoeba’ scare in Kerala: Symptoms, spread, dos and don’ts to stay safe

Kerala on alert: Why ‘brain-eating amoeba’ cases spike

3m read