Kerala 2031 Vision: State aims for universal healthcare by end of decade

Under the Karunya Health Security Scheme, which integrates multiple state programmes, 4.22 million families currently receive health coverage of up to Rs500,000 per family. The Karunya Benevolent Fund will continue alongside, and new initiatives are being planned to expand the reach of state-backed health insurance.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.