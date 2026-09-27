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Kanyakumari influencer flaunted gold and cash in reels before Rs10 million burglary at home

Police examine whether online posts helped burglars time raid while family was away

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Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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Police are now examining Madhumitha’s social media activity to determine whether the burglars monitored her posts and used information shared online to identify the valuables in the house or establish when the family would be away.
Police are now examining Madhumitha’s social media activity to determine whether the burglars monitored her posts and used information shared online to identify the valuables in the house or establish when the family would be away.
Source: NDTV

Dubai: A social media influencer in southern India who regularly posted videos displaying gold jewellery, diamonds and bundles of cash has lost valuables worth nearly Rs10 million in a burglary — and police are now examining whether her online posts helped the thieves plan their raid.

Madhumitha, a Kanyakumari-based influencer with more than 450,000 social media followers, frequently shared glimpses of her family’s affluent lifestyle, including videos showing jewellery and large amounts of cash.

Burglars broke into her family home near Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu while the family was away on Thursday evening and escaped with around 120 sovereigns of gold ornaments, diamond jewellery and Rs50,000 in cash, according to media reports citing police.

The total value of the stolen property has been estimated at around Rs10 million.

Police are now examining Madhumitha’s social media activity to determine whether the burglars monitored her posts and used information shared online to identify the valuables in the house or establish when the family would be away.

Gold, cash — and family movements online

Some of Madhumitha’s videos showed her wearing and displaying gold jewellery, while others featured bundles of cash spread across a mattress.

In one widely shared clip, she was seen showering Rs500 notes over her young child while discussing the family’s lifestyle. She had also spoken in videos about buying gold jewellery every month.

More significantly for investigators, some posts reportedly disclosed details of family outings and travel.

An investigating officer told The Times of India that Madhumitha had uploaded videos showing the family’s jewellery and cash and had also posted information about where the family was travelling and the purpose of their outings.

Police are examining whether such posts provided useful information to those behind the burglary.

Madhumitha had even said in an earlier reel that she knew how to safeguard her valuables. That video has resurfaced following the theft.

Family returned to find valuables gone

The burglary was discovered after Madhumitha and her family returned home from an outing on Thursday.

According to The Times of India, the family had gone shopping for clothes when the break-in occurred. Other reports said they had made a short trip to Tirunelveli.

When they returned, they discovered that the house had been broken into and the cupboard containing the valuables forced open.

Police said the intruders apparently gained entry by breaking the lock on a rear door.

Madhumitha’s husband, Vinoth Kumar, is a businessman.

Reports differ slightly over the quantity of jewellery stolen, with some putting it at 118 sovereigns and others at about 120 sovereigns. A sovereign, also commonly called a pavan or savaran in southern India, is equivalent to about eight grams of gold.

That would put the reported haul at roughly 944 to 960 grams of gold, in addition to the diamond jewellery and cash.

Five teams hunt burglars

Senior police officers visited the house following the complaint, while fingerprint and forensic specialists were called in to collect evidence.

Police are also examining CCTV footage from the surrounding neighbourhood and analysing social media activity as they attempt to identify the burglars.

Five special teams have been formed to track down the suspects, Inspector Jayalakshmi told The Times of India.

PTI also reported that investigators suspect the burglars may have monitored Madhumitha’s online activity before carrying out the theft.

The investigation has now put some of the influencer’s old posts back in the spotlight — particularly videos displaying jewellery, cash and details of the family’s movements.

For investigators, the question is whether those posts were simply displays of an affluent lifestyle — or inadvertently provided burglars with information they could exploit.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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