Kanyakumari influencer flaunted gold and cash in reels before Rs10 million burglary at home

Dubai: A social media influencer in southern India who regularly posted videos displaying gold jewellery, diamonds and bundles of cash has lost valuables worth nearly Rs10 million in a burglary — and police are now examining whether her online posts helped the thieves plan their raid.

Burglars broke into her family home near Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu while the family was away on Thursday evening and escaped with around 120 sovereigns of gold ornaments, diamond jewellery and Rs50,000 in cash, according to media reports citing police.

Police are now examining Madhumitha’s social media activity to determine whether the burglars monitored her posts and used information shared online to identify the valuables in the house or establish when the family would be away.

In one widely shared clip, she was seen showering Rs500 notes over her young child while discussing the family’s lifestyle. She had also spoken in videos about buying gold jewellery every month.

An investigating officer told The Times of India that Madhumitha had uploaded videos showing the family’s jewellery and cash and had also posted information about where the family was travelling and the purpose of their outings.

Madhumitha had even said in an earlier reel that she knew how to safeguard her valuables. That video has resurfaced following the theft.

According to The Times of India, the family had gone shopping for clothes when the break-in occurred. Other reports said they had made a short trip to Tirunelveli.

Reports differ slightly over the quantity of jewellery stolen, with some putting it at 118 sovereigns and others at about 120 sovereigns. A sovereign, also commonly called a pavan or savaran in southern India, is equivalent to about eight grams of gold.

The investigation has now put some of the influencer’s old posts back in the spotlight — particularly videos displaying jewellery, cash and details of the family’s movements.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.