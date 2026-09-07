Japanese Ambassador takes three Ganga dips in Rishikesh, calls it ‘unforgettable’

The envoy's latest post highlights his growing bond with India’s rich cultural traditions
Japan’s Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, has offered a glimpse into his experience of India’s spiritual traditions after taking three full dips in the Ganga during a visit to Rishikesh over the Janmashtami weekend.
Sharing a video and photographs on X, Ono described the experience as one filled with “awe, humility, and gratitude”, as he witnessed devotees observing centuries-old faith and traditions along the river.
“Finally, a full dip in the Ganges in Rishikesh — three times!” the ambassador wrote, calling the experience a “truly unforgettable moment”.
The video shows Ono entering the river while holding onto a chain along the riverbank. He also shared a selfie from the Ganga and photographs from his visit, including one showing him with a diya as the atmosphere of Ganga aarti unfolded around him.
The ambassador’s latest post is part of his wider engagement with Indian culture during his diplomatic assignment. Ono has previously shared glimpses of his culinary experiences across the country, often drawing attention for his willingness to try local food and traditions.
Embracing India beyond diplomacy
Earlier this year, Ono shared a photograph of himself eating biryani with his hands in Delhi. Comparing the experience with eating sushi, he said the Indian dish tasted even better when eaten by hand.
He has also introduced his social media followers to Bihar’s popular litti chokha. Calling the traditional dish “world-famous”, Ono shared his reaction in Bhojpuri, writing, “Gajab swad ba”, meaning “Great taste”.
His posts have offered a more personal side to his diplomatic role, highlighting India’s food, customs and cultural diversity.
Ono became Japan’s Ambassador to India after presenting his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu in November 2024. Before taking up the ambassadorial position, he held senior roles in Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was involved in diplomatic engagements linked to G7 and G20 summits.
His visit to Rishikesh has now added another memorable chapter to his public engagement with India, with the ambassador describing his experience on the Ganga as one he will not forget.