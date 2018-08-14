Abu Dhabi: Indian expatriates in the UAE will celebrate the 71st Indian Independence Day on Wednesday.

Apart from the Indian diplomatic missions, several community organisations are also organising various events across the UAE.

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai will organise flag-hoisting ceremonies on their premises on Wednesday morning.

Navdeep Singh Suri, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, will hoist the national flag at 8am at the embassy in the presence of Indian community members and their friends.

Suri said: “My best wishes to our wonderful Indian community in UAE on this very special day. It is a day on which we remember the sacrifices of those who fought for our freedom; a day on which we reflect on their ideals, their values and their vision for an independent India; a day on which we promise to make our own contribution to making their dreams a reality. This is also a day when we at our embassy renew our pledge to continue supporting our community to the best of our ability and to keep working towards stronger ties between India and UAE,” he told Gulf News.

The flag-hoisting ceremony at the consulate in Dubai will be held at 8.30am.

Schoolchildren will present cultural programmes at both the events, which will be attended by Indians from all walks of life.

An estimated more than three million Indians constitute the largest expatriate community in the UAE. Indian expatriates have a diverse profile, ranging from billionaire businessmen, small-and-medium entrepreneurs, top-notch professionals, mid-level employees to blue-collar workers.

Although no official figures are available, an estimated 65 per cent of Indians are blue-collar workers who live in labour accommodation facilities across the UAE.

It was on August 15, 1947, India won freedom from British colonial power, and the reins of control were handed over to the Indian leaders.

The Indian President Ram Nath Kovind would address the nation on the eve of Independence Day and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his official address from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi on Wednesday morning.