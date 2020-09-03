The Twitter account of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website and mobile app was hacked early this morning, September 3, the social media giant has confirmed.
Twitter said that it has taken "steps to secure the compromised account" and is "actively investigating" the incident.
See more
- Cartoons: Pressing issues confronting the Middle East and the world
- Raigad building collapse: Two killed, over 60 rescued, many feared to be trapped under debris
- Photos: Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin in India amid COVID-19 restrictions
- Photos: Low-key Onam celebrations for Keralites across India amid COVID-19
Reportedly, the account reportedly sent out tweets asking its followers to donate to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund through cryptocurrency.
The hacked account’s handle is @narendramodi_in and has 2.5 million followers and over 37,000 tweets since it was created in May 2011.
"We're aware of this activity and have taken steps to secure the compromised account. We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement to Indian media agencies.
Currently, the account seems to have been restored and tweets are being sent out from its timeline.
The latest post from the account is about Modi’s ‘Mission Karmayogi’, which is described as a new capacity-building scheme for civil servants aimed at upgrading the post-recruitment training mechanism of the officers and employees at all levels.
Modi's personal Twitter account, @narendramodi, which was unaffected by this incident, has over 61 million followers.
In July, Twitter accounts of several prominent personalities were hacked.
Hackers had attacked the accounts of US presidential candidate Joe Biden, former US President Barack Obama, billionaire Elon Musk, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and used them to solicit digital currency.