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Indian PM Modi announces fast-track courts to punish exam paper leak culprits

Modi vows strict action, says no one harming students’ futures will be spared

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
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Demonstrators hold placards during a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on July 22, 2026 in solidarity with the ongoing protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET exam irregularities.
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on July 22, 2026 in solidarity with the ongoing protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET exam irregularities.
AFP-IDREES MOHAMMED

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the setting up of fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in examination paper leaks, declaring that anyone who harms the future of India's youth "will not be spared."

In a post on X, the Indian PM said nothing is more important than the welfare and future of the country's young people, and that he had directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard.

"We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks," Modi wrote.

The Prime Minister said the decision continues the government's series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students, with fast-track courts formed for the speedy disposal of all paper leak cases and instructions issued to the departments concerned to ensure necessary action.

"Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," he added.

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