Indian-origin woman, friend killed by New York subway train in apparent rescue attempt

Dubai: An Indian-origin woman and her Nepali-American friend were killed by an oncoming subway train in New York after one apparently went onto the tracks and the other tried to help, according to US media reports.

The tragedy unfolded at the Spring Street subway station in Lower Manhattan in the early hours of Sunday, when the pair ended up on the tracks in the path of an approaching downtown No. 4 train.

Police were alerted at about 3.14am after the train operator spotted the two people on the tracks and activated the emergency brakes but was unable to stop in time, the New York Daily News reported.

The New York Post, citing law-enforcement sources, reported that Kaul may have fallen or made his way onto the tracks first, prompting Chitre to climb down in an apparent attempt to help him.

Video of the moments before the collision has circulated online and appears to show one of the victims attempting to pull the other towards safety as the train approached.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority also said Chitre was seen trying to pull Kaul towards her shortly before the train arrived, according to media reports.

Four of the train’s 10 cars had entered the station by the time it came to a stop, according to the Daily News.

Chitre graduated in May 2024 with a Bachelor of Science degree from the Rutgers-New Brunswick School of Arts and Sciences. Her LinkedIn profile listed her as an operations specialist at Acadia Pharmaceuticals.

“We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of these two former students,” Dory Devlin, Rutgers’ assistant vice president of news and media relations, was quoted as saying.

The deaths have drawn particular attention because of the apparent attempt by one friend to save the other in the seconds before the train reached the station.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.