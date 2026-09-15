GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Indian-origin woman, friend killed by New York subway train in apparent rescue attempt

24-year-old former Rutgers students died after ending up on tracks at Manhattan station

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The victims, both 24, were identified as Malaika Chitre of Dayton, New Jersey, and Navam Kaul of Sayreville, New Jersey.
The victims, both 24, were identified as Malaika Chitre of Dayton, New Jersey, and Navam Kaul of Sayreville, New Jersey.

Dubai: An Indian-origin woman and her Nepali-American friend were killed by an oncoming subway train in New York after one apparently went onto the tracks and the other tried to help, according to US media reports.

The victims, both 24, were identified as Malaika Chitre of Dayton, New Jersey, and Navam Kaul of Sayreville, New Jersey. Both had attended Rutgers University.

The tragedy unfolded at the Spring Street subway station in Lower Manhattan in the early hours of Sunday, when the pair ended up on the tracks in the path of an approaching downtown No. 4 train.

Police were alerted at about 3.14am after the train operator spotted the two people on the tracks and activated the emergency brakes but was unable to stop in time, the New York Daily News reported.

Both Chitre and Kaul died at the scene.

What happened on the tracks?

The precise sequence of events remains unclear.

The New York Post, citing law-enforcement sources, reported that Kaul may have fallen or made his way onto the tracks first, prompting Chitre to climb down in an apparent attempt to help him.

Video of the moments before the collision has circulated online and appears to show one of the victims attempting to pull the other towards safety as the train approached.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority also said Chitre was seen trying to pull Kaul towards her shortly before the train arrived, according to media reports.

Authorities have not, however, definitively established how the pair initially came to be on the tracks.

Their bodies were recovered from beneath the third and fourth cars of the train, according to the Daily News.

About 100 passengers were reportedly aboard the subway at the time. They were evacuated onto the platform following the collision.

Train operator hit emergency brakes

The train operator saw Chitre and Kaul on the tracks as the subway approached Spring Street and attempted an emergency stop.

But the train could not halt before striking them.

Four of the train’s 10 cars had entered the station by the time it came to a stop, according to the Daily News.

Former Rutgers students

Chitre and Kaul had both studied at Rutgers University in New Jersey.

Chitre graduated in May 2024 with a Bachelor of Science degree from the Rutgers-New Brunswick School of Arts and Sciences. Her LinkedIn profile listed her as an operations specialist at Acadia Pharmaceuticals.

Kaul attended Rutgers Business School in New Brunswick between autumn 2020 and spring 2024, according to the Daily News. His LinkedIn profile listed him as a financial data analyst at Bloomberg.

“We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of these two former students,” Dory Devlin, Rutgers’ assistant vice president of news and media relations, was quoted as saying.

The deaths have drawn particular attention because of the apparent attempt by one friend to save the other in the seconds before the train reached the station.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the two friends being on the tracks.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
indiaamericas

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Billionaire becomes a beggar for a day — here's why

Billionaire becomes a beggar for a day — here's why

1h ago2m read
SpiceJet assures safety after minor mid-air incident

SpiceJet Dubai passengers face 24-hour delay

1h ago2m read
Gurugram Police have arrested Kalyan Bainsla who has been accused of hitting a woman biker on Gurugram's Gold Course Road.

Gurugram biker case: Accused held on murder bid charge

4m read
Planning on remitting Indian rupee, Pakistan rupee or Philippine peso? Here’s how you can take advantage of remittance-beneficial rates and when.

Dirham gains against INR, PKR and PHP. Remit now?

1m read