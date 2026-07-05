Indian family stranded at Hong Kong airport; Andhra Minister Lokesh appeals to EAM Jaishankar for help

Rajeswari Bolla posted that they are in an emergency. “My family were supposed to travel from Hyderabad to Chicago via Hong Kong with Cathay Pacific airlines on July 2nd, but we lost our passports on the airplane. We are stranded in Hong Kong Airport for the last 52 hrs. We have little kids aged 5 yrs and 3 yrs with us and we are really in a difficult situation. Requesting your team’s urgent intervention or guidance to help us reach the right authorities to help us get replacement passports issued. Please help,” reads the post.