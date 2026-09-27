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India university protests: LPU unrest in Punjab after alleged rape claim, police investigate

Police probe alleged rape at LPU amid student unrest over hostel safety lapses

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ANI
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Campus vandalism, highway blockade as LPU students protest alleged rape case
Campus vandalism, highway blockade as LPU students protest alleged rape case

Massive student protests broke out at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab’s Phagwara early Sunday after reports circulated on social media about the alleged rape of a university student on campus.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they have not yet confirmed whether the alleged incident took place within the university premises. The identity of the accused has not been established. An FIR has been registered against multiple unidentified individuals as part of the probe.

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Police investigate alleged incident

DIG Jalandhar Range Naveen Singla said LPU students began protesting around 2am after the reports spread on social media.

According to the police:

  • Students allegedly vandalised property on the campus during the protest.

  • The protesters later blocked the Chandigarh-Amritsar National Highway.

  • The alleged incident reportedly involved a female student who was staying in a university hostel and has since returned home.

“We will conduct a technical investigation of the FIR, including forensic, CCTV, and phone analyses,” Singla said, adding that the probe would be carried out in consultation with student representatives.

Student demands

Police said they received the student’s statement and registered a case following her complaint.

Students have demanded changes to hostel management, including:

  • Appointment of only female staff in women’s hostels.

  • A review of hostel-related arrangements and safety measures.

Student representatives are scheduled to meet the LPU administration at noon to discuss their concerns, officials said.

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