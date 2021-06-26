Dubai: Air India is operating limited flights to Dubai due to travel restrictions implemented by UAE, the country’s flagship carrier said in a tweet.
"Flights to Dubai are being operated with curtailed schedules due to travel restrictions implemented by the UAE government. Before planning your travel, please confirm your eligibility for entry into UAE," said Air India in response to a customer query on Twitter.
UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority, in a Notice Issued to Airmen (NOTAM), had earlier said restrictions on flights to and from India and 13 other countries, including Liberia, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Democratic Republic Of Congo, Uganda, Zambia, Vietnam, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and South Africa, will be in place until July 21, 2021.
Last week, Air India announced the resumption of flight operations from Dubai airport's Terminal-1.
Air India Express flights scheduled to depart from Dubai will continue to operate from Dubai Terminal-2, said the carrier in a statement.
As per Flightradar24, Air India will operate flights to and from several destinations including Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Kochi, Mumbai, and Goa, over the next seven days.