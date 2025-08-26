Kerala and Karnataka police coordinate efforts in investigating the gruesome lodge murder
A theft in Kannur, Kerala, has culminated in a gruesome murder at a Mysuru lodge, leaving both Kerala and Karnataka police grappling with a case that combines stolen gold, missing cash, and shocking violence.
On Friday, a household in Kalliad, Kannur, reported that 30 sovereigns of gold and ₹5 lakh (about Dh22,000) in cash were missing from their residence. The very next day, tragedy deepened when 22-year-old Darshitha (also known as Rakshita), the daughter-in-law of the same family, was found dead in a lodge in Saligrama taluk, Mysuru district. Her injuries were horrific, with her face mutilated in what investigators suspect was caused by either a rudimentary explosive device or electrocution.
As police from both states compared evidence, a disturbing link between the theft and the murder emerged. Darshitha had travelled to the lodge with her boyfriend, Siddaraju B N, who is now the prime suspect. Investigators believe Siddaraju meticulously plotted the killing after tensions arose between the pair. Reports suggest Darshitha had pressed him to repay a personal loan of ₹80,000 (around Dh3,500) and rejected his demand for marriage, escalating their conflict.
In a bid to deflect suspicion, Siddaraju allegedly claimed that Darshitha died when a mobile phone exploded in her hand. However, forensic analysis contradicted this version, with experts pointing instead to signs of electrocution or a controlled blast using improvised electrical components. Police also recovered incriminating materials from the scene that bolstered the murder angle.
While Karnataka Police continue to probe the gruesome killing, Kerala Police are pursuing leads on the theft, with the stolen gold and cash still unrecovered. The case has shocked residents in both states, drawing attention to the dangerous mix of betrayal, financial disputes, and calculated violence.
Authorities have stressed the importance of cooperation between state forces to ensure justice for the victim and closure for her grieving family. The investigation, still ongoing, is expected to shed more light on how the theft and murder became intertwined in one of the region’s most disturbing recent crimes.
