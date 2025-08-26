On Friday, a household in Kalliad, Kannur, reported that 30 sovereigns of gold and ₹5 lakh (about Dh22,000) in cash were missing from their residence. The very next day, tragedy deepened when 22-year-old Darshitha (also known as Rakshita), the daughter-in-law of the same family, was found dead in a lodge in Saligrama taluk, Mysuru district. Her injuries were horrific, with her face mutilated in what investigators suspect was caused by either a rudimentary explosive device or electrocution.