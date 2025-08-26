Man arrested for killing newborn girl in West Bengal's Siliguri

The mother of the deceased child told media persons, "Since I gave birth to a baby girl, there has been a constant fight with my in-laws. They wouldn't even touch the newborn. They even threatened to harm her. Last night, she was playing until she went to bed. They strangled her to death in the early hours of the morning while she was sleeping. In the morning, the girl was taken to the Siliguri District Hospital. The doctors declared her dead."