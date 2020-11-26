New Delhi: The Indian government on Thursday extended the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights until December 31 in view of the pandemic. Earlier this month, the DGCA had extended the ban on scheduled international passenger flights until November 30.
The Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) - in a notification ‘Travel and Visa restrictions related to COVID-19’ - said, “In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 23:59 1ST of 31st December, 2020.”
“This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.”
The aviation regulator clarified that international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the “competent authority on case-to-case basis”.
Series of bubble treaties
India has entered into air bubble arrangements with multiple countries even though regular international flights remain banned owing to the pandemic. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international passenger flights can be operated by their airlines into each other’s territories.
Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, special international passenger flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements since July.