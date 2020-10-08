Depressed after the death of her husband and two children, a woman died, after setting herself on fire. Her other son suffered 60 per cent burn injuries while trying to save her. This happened in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, on October 6, in the village of Mahua, Banda district.
"55-year-old Chaubi Devi set herself ablaze in her room on Tuesday. Her son Shankar tried to save her and suffered injuries," the local Station House Officer (SHO) Baljeet Singh told local media.
Both of the injured were taken to a local hospital by family members where the woman was declared dead on arrival, while the son is in a stable condition with burns on 60 per cent of his body, police told local media.
The SHO said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.
Reportedly, according to family members, the woman was depressed after her eldest son died by suicide and her youngest son died due to an illness. In 2019, the woman's husband died in an accident.