Follow live updates from the announcement of Indian budget 2021-22 in New Delhi on Monday
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present a 'budget like no other' in New Delhi on Monday, February 1. The latest budget comes amid the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant economic impact and is expected to boost economic revival.
First 'paperless' budget
With the Union Budget 2021 set to be delivered in paperless form for the first time, Sitharaman replaced the Swadeshi 'bahi khata' and switched to a tablet. The Finance Minister was seen carrying a tablet kept inside a red coloured cover with a golden coloured national emblem embossed on it.
Dressed in a red and cream colour saree, accompanied by MoS Finance Anurag Thakur and other officials from her ministry, Sitharaman is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind before presenting the budget at 11 am today.
Finance Minister had launched the "Union Budget Mobile App" for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public using the simplest form of digital convenience, according to the Finance Ministry.
The App facilitates complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), and Finance Bill as prescribed by the Constitution.
