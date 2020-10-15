This week, a woman in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was bludgeoned to death with an iron rod by an auto-rickshaw (a three-wheeler) driver. Reason? Police said that the driver was angry that the student was talking on her phone.
According to Indian news reports, Aafreen, a 20-year-old student, had gone from her village Rajpur, on Tuesday morning, for tuition classes with her brother Naved.
“Naved dropped her midway through to the destination, after which she boarded an auto. The girl knew the auto driver from earlier. The auto driver attacked her after a misunderstanding between the two,” a police official said, according to a report by the Indian news agency Asian News International (ANI).
While it is unclear what transpired between the two, reportedly, the accused began attacking the woman with an iron rod.
According to news reports, Afreen was taken to a nearby hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries.
By the time Naved got to know about his sister's ordeal and reached the hospital, she had already died.
"The accused was so vicious that after killing my sister, he started calling the case a road accident," Naved said.
The police confirmed that Hassan, the accused, has confessed to the crime. They also added that the student and the accused knew each other.
Based on the family's complaint, the police have registered a case against the accused driver. They also took his three-wheeler into custody.