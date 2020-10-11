1 of 17
AAMIR KHAN'S DAUGHTER, IRA, SAYS SHE IS CLINICALLY DEPRESSED: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, has revealed that she has clinical depression. On World Mental Health Day, Ira Khan shared a video on Instagram. The theatre director said it's time to "start a conversation" around mental well-being. "I am depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I have been to a doctor and I am clinically depressed. I am doing much better now."
Image Credit: Instagram
2 of 17
AIR ARABIA ABU DHABI LAUNCHES NEW FLIGHTS TO NEPAL: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the introduction of a new service to Nepal's capital city Kathmandu with direct flights from Abu Dhabi starting on October 17. According to Air Arabia, the new service represents the eighth route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch of the carrier's service from Abu Dhabi International Airport on July, 14, 2020. Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Kathmandu by visiting Air Arabia's website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archive
3 of 17
GOLD SEIZED AT KOZHIKODE (KERALA) AIRPORT: The Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive) seized 873 grams of gold in compound form and 175 grams of 24-carat gold from two different passengers at the Kozhikode International airport in the south Indian state of Kerala. The passengers coming from a Gulf country had concealed the gold in rectum in four capsule-shaped packets and concealed inside hand baggage and undergarments.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 17
CONGRESS WOMAN LEADER BEATEN UP: The National Commission for Women in India took cognisance of an incident wherein a woman Congress party leader was beaten up party workers and said that a letter will be sent to the Indian Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police to arrest the culprits. "Today morning I saw a video that was tagged to me where a political party worker was being beaten up by around 26 people who had surrounded her. I have taken cognizance of the incident. A letter will be written to the DGP of the UP police to arrest all the guilty persons," Sharma said in a video posted on twitter.
Image Credit: Pixabay
5 of 17
1 KILLED DURING RALLIES IN US: One person was killed during rival demonstrations in the US city of Denver, police said, adding that the incident did not appear to be politically motivated. In a statement to The Hill news website, the Denver Police Department said the shooting took place near the Denver Art Museum on Saturday afternoon. While a right-wing demonstration was dubbed the "Patriot Rally", the other was "BLM-Antifa Soup Drive" aimed at countering the first gathering. The police department added a suspect was in custody, adding that the person is a "private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa". Antifa is an anti-fascist action and left-wing political movement in the US comprising an array of autonomous groups.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 17
AMITABH BACHCHAN THANKS FANS: On his 78th birthday on Sunday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan thanked his fans, whom he lovingly calls his extended family and said that their love is the greatest gift for him. Amitabh took to Instagram, where he posted a photograph where the word "thank you" was written in many languages along with a picture of the cine icon with folded hands. As caption, he wrote: "Your generosity and love be the greatest gift for me for the 11th .. I cannot possibly ask for more."
Image Credit: IANS
7 of 17
TRP SCAM: MUMBAI COPS QUESTION REPUBLIC TV CEO: The Mumbai Police on Sunday questioned Republic TV's CEO Vikas Khanchandani and others in connection with the alleged fake Television Rating Points mega-scam, officials said here. Besides, three other channel officials, Hansa Research Group CEO Praveen Nijhara and a staffer are also being quizzed by the police. In a related development, the police probe has found that one of the persons arrested had received a huge deposit of over Rs 1 crore into his bank account from four or five persons, who are being investigated.
Image Credit: PTI
8 of 17
MILLIONS IN UK FACE NEW CURBS: Millions of Britons could be on the verge of new coronavirus restrictions, with the UK's deputy chief medical officer warning the nation has reached a "tipping point" similar to the situation before the countrywide lockdown began in March. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a statement to lawmakers on Monday amid expectations that a three-tier local lockdown system will be introduced across England. Parts of northern England are expected to face the harshest curbs, which may include closures of some hospitality venues, and according to the Sun newspaper, a request not to travel outside local areas.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 17
BRANSON'S VIRGIN ORBIT SEEKS TO RAISE $200 MILLION: Richard Branson's satellite launch company, Virgin Orbit, mandated bankers to raise between $150 million and $200 million, which would give it a valuation of about $1 billion, Dow Jones reported.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 17
'INDIA'S RICHEST MAN LOSES INTEREST IN DEBENHAMS': Reliance Retail, owned by Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani, has withdrawn from the race to buy Debenhams Plc, The Sunday Times reported, quoting a source close to the process. Reliance had denied previous reports that it was in talks about buying all or part of Debenhams. Multiple parties remained interested in the company, according to The Sunday Times. The UK department store was taken over by creditors in a debt-for-equity swap in 2019 and entered into administration for the second time in a year in April. It will be liquidated if the auction, run by Lazard, fails to secure a buyer.
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 17
CHINA'S PRESIDENT TO VISIT SHENZHEN: Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to visit Shenzhen this week to oversee celebrations for the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the special economic zone, the South China Morning Post reported. Xi is expected to meet Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Macau counterpart Ho Iat-seng during the event, the Post said. Separately, the official Xinhua News Agency published a reform plan which calls for Shenzhen to be built into a "socialist pilot zone with Chinese characteristics" in the next five years.
Image Credit: Reuters
12 of 17
TANZANIA TO GET $40 MILLION: Tanzania will receive about $40 million from Barrick Gold Corp. on October 13 as part of a payment settlement with the company. President John Magufuli will oversee the event, the ruling CCM party said in a statement. It's part of the $300 million settlement between Tanzania and Barrick Gold to end a tax dispute. Barrick Gold paid the first installment of $100 million in May.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
13 of 17
SQUADS NAMED FOR WOMEN'S T20 CHALLENGE: India's top cricketer Smriti Mandhana will lead the Trailblazers squad in the Women's T20 Challenge to be held during the playoff week of the Indian Premier League in the UAE, organisers said. Australian stars will miss out on the four-match tournament to be held from November 4 to 9 as the dates clash with the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), widely considered the top women's Twenty20 tournament. The IPL and the Women's Challenge were moved to the UAE as coronavirus cases soared in India
Image Credit: AFP
14 of 17
BRAZIL FORWARD ROBINHO REJOINS SANTOS: Veteran Brazilian striker Robinho has rejoined his boyhood club Santos, who he left to join Real Madrid as a 21-year-old rising star before spells with Manchester City and AC Milan. The 36-year-old penned a five-month deal paying the nominal amount of about 230 euros (250 dollars) per month with bonuses and an extension if things go well. He is currently a fugitive from Italian justice, having been condemned to jail for rape in Italy in 2017. Robinho shot to fame with goals galore for the Rio outfit, which also produced Neymar and Pele, before Real Madrid signed him to great fanfare in 2006.
Image Credit: AP
15 of 17
POLICE STATION OUTSIDE PARIS TARGETED: Around 40 people staged an hour-long fireworks attack against a police station outside Paris early Sunday, authorities said, the latest in a string of incidents targeting security forces in recent months. The station's entrance and several police vehicles were damaged but nobody was injured during the raid launched just before midnight in Champigny-sur-Marne, around 12 kilometres (8 miles) east of the capital. The city's mayor, Laurent Jeanne, told BFM television the police might have been targeted in retaliation for an "incident" involving a scooter driver who was stopped by officers a few days ago, without providing details.
Image Credit: AFP
16 of 17
CAMBODIAN FARMERS USE SCARECROWS TO WARD OFF COVID: Armed with a stick, a floral-shirted scarecrow with a plastic pot for a head stands guard in front of a rural Cambodian home - a sentry erected by superstitious farmers to ward off the coronavirus. Known as "Ting Mong" in Khmer, the creatively rendered scarecrows often pop up in villages that have been hard-hit by infectious diseases like dengue or water-borne diarrhea.
Image Credit: AFP