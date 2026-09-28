From Delhi dream to $35m Ponzi scam: The rise and fall of ‘Sid’ Jawahar

Philanthropist moved in celebrity circles before $35m Ponzi scam landed him in US prison
Dubai: In 2005, Siddharth Jawahar left Delhi for the United States, beginning a journey that would take him into the worlds of finance, philanthropy and celebrity.
Known as “Sid”, he built an investment business, served on the board of a charitable foundation and moved in circles that included prominent athletes and entertainers. Among those who eventually invested with his firm was NFL star Travis Kelce, now the husband of singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.
Then it all came crashing down, The Indian Express reported.
On September 15, a US district judge sentenced Jawahar, 38, to 11 years in prison for operating a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme. He was also ordered to pay $31.35 million in restitution.
According to the US Department of Justice, Jawahar raised more than $35 million from investors between July 2016 and December 2023 but invested only about $10 million.
Prosecutors said money from new investors was used to repay earlier ones, while investor funds also financed private jet travel, luxury hotels, apartments in Austin and New York, private-club memberships, shopping and expensive restaurant outings.
At least 64 people were victimised. Kelce was identified in court as one of them, although authorities have not disclosed how much he invested or lost. Reuters reported that NBA players Gary Harris, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Mason Plumlee were also among the victims.
Attracted investors: Jawahar raised more than $35 million through Swiftarc and related investment entities between 2016 and 2023.
Concentrated investments: Prosecutors say as much as 99% of client funds eventually became concentrated in Philip Morris Pakistan.
Hid the losses: When the stock declined, Jawahar allegedly concealed its true value and continued telling investors they were making money.
Promised investments that never happened: Some investors were told their money would be placed in particular companies. Jawahar admitted that promised investments were never made in several cases. Department of Justice
Used new money to pay old investors: Instead of generating genuine returns, prosecutors said he used money coming from newer investors to repay earlier ones — the classic structure of a Ponzi scheme.
Funded a luxury lifestyle: Authorities said investor money helped pay for private jets, luxury hotels, expensive apartments, private clubs, clothing and lavish dining.
Jawahar studied at the University of Texas at Austin. In earlier interviews, he described a Delhi upbringing shaped by philanthropy, recalling how his parents took him and his sister to polio immunisation camps.
He later associated himself with several charitable organisations and served for four years on the board of the Andy Roddick Foundation.
His public profile grew alongside his financial career. Jawahar ran Texas-based investment company Swiftarc Capital LLC, which initially invested client money across a range of securities.
But in 2015, he began investing client funds in Philip Morris Pakistan, an affiliate of tobacco giant Philip Morris International.
Eventually, prosecutors said, an extraordinary 99 per cent of client funds were concentrated in the company.
When the investment declined, the Justice Department said Jawahar concealed the losses, overstated the value of the shares and told investors they were making profits.
In June 2022, the Texas State Securities Board revoked Swiftarc Capital’s registration after finding that Jawahar had overvalued the holding and misrepresented profits. Yet prosecutors said he continued soliciting money, accepting $1 million from one investor weeks after regulators ordered him to cease engaging in fraud.
As his business grew, Jawahar cultivated a high-profile image. He posted a photograph with former US president Bill Clinton in 2018, while other photographs showed him with television personality Michael Strahan and actor Kevin Hart.
Behind that public image, prosecutors said Jawahar was using investor money to sustain an expensive lifestyle and keep the scheme running.
Federal prosecutors charged him in December 2023 with three counts of wire fraud and one count of investment adviser fraud. He pleaded guilty in January to the wire-fraud charges.
But prosecutors said his attempts to conceal his conduct continued after his indictment. Jawahar tried to coach a victim before the person spoke to the FBI and asked his sister to remotely wipe his iPhone in an attempt to hide evidence, according to the Justice Department.
While awaiting sentencing, Jawahar paid political consulting firm Axiom Strategies $10,000 to generate favourable publicity and support letters, according to court filings reported by US media.
Missouri Congressman Sam Graves later wrote to the judge seeking a 48-month sentence, saying he was acting in his personal capacity. Graves’ campaign had paid Axiom about $1.77 million since 2006, according to campaign-finance records cited by First Alert 4. There is no public evidence that Graves knew about or participated in Jawahar’s fraud.
The judge instead imposed 11 years.
The Delhi-born financier who had built a reputation around investment success, philanthropy and powerful connections was headed to federal prison.