From Delhi dream to $35m Ponzi scam: The rise and fall of ‘Sid’ Jawahar

Attracted investors: Jawahar raised more than $35 million through Swiftarc and related investment entities between 2016 and 2023.

Concentrated investments: Prosecutors say as much as 99% of client funds eventually became concentrated in Philip Morris Pakistan.

Hid the losses: When the stock declined, Jawahar allegedly concealed its true value and continued telling investors they were making money.

Promised investments that never happened: Some investors were told their money would be placed in particular companies. Jawahar admitted that promised investments were never made in several cases. Department of Justice

Used new money to pay old investors: Instead of generating genuine returns, prosecutors said he used money coming from newer investors to repay earlier ones — the classic structure of a Ponzi scheme.