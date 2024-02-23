Mumbai: Former Lok Sabha Speaker and ex-Chief Minister of Maharashtra Manohar G. Joshi passed away in Mumbai at the age of 86, early on Friday morning.
In a brief statement by his relatives, it is said: "Our family is deeply saddened to inform you that Mr. Manohar Joshi passed away today morning at 3 am following prolonged age-related health issues."
The senior Shiv Sena leader's body would be kept at his Matunga home for people to pay their last respects from 11 am to 2 pm.
Joshi's last rites would be performed at around 3pm at the Shivaji Park crematorium, said the family.
Joshi was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 1995 to 1999 and Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2002 to 2004. He was also a Member of Rajya Sabha from 2006 to 2012, and Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises from 1999 to 2002.