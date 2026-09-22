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Fishermen rescue elephant calf from Teesta River, reunite it with mother

The calf’s mother reportedly reached the riverbank searching for her calf

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Fishermen carry the rescued elephant calf to safety in a boat on the Teesta River.
Fishermen carry the rescued elephant calf to safety in a boat on the Teesta River.
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A group of fishermen rescued an exhausted elephant calf from the Teesta River in West Bengal and helped reunite it with its mother before the pair returned to the forest.

The incident took place at around 8.30 am on September 21 near Gajoldoba in the Baikunthapur Forest Division of Jalpaiguri district.

Members of the North Bengal Fishermen’s Forum spotted the calf drifting in the river near the Teesta Barrage. They travelled nearly 4km by boat from Kranti-Punjab Dam to reach the stranded animal.

Mithu Das, Rajesh Das, Biswanath Das, Gopal Das and Bablu Das took part in the rescue. Working together, they lifted the young elephant onto their boat and brought it safely to the riverbank.

The calf was then handed over to officials from the Kathambari Range of the Forest Department. The animal appeared to be in good health despite being exhausted after its ordeal in the river.

Soon after the rescue, the calf’s mother reportedly arrived at the riverbank in search of her calf. The two elephants were subsequently reunited, bringing an emotional end to the rescue operation.

The calf later returned to the forest with its mother, with the Forest Department keeping watch over the animals.

The area around Gajoldoba is known for elephant movement, and officials and residents remain alert to wildlife activity in and around the river.

The rescue highlighted the role of local fishermen in helping protect wildlife and ensuring the safe return of the young elephant to its natural habitat.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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