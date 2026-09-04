Ferry carrying 38 people breaks down near Mumbai’s Gateway of India

Technical snag halts Mumbai tourist ferry; timely response averts mishap
Mumbai: A ferry carrying 34 passengers and four crew members broke down in the Arabian Sea near Mumbai’s iconic Gateway of India on Thursday evening, prompting a swift rescue operation by the authorities and another ferry operator.
The incident involved the Anwari ferry, which operates short sea rides from the Gateway of India.
According to the information available, the ferry developed a technical problem at around 8.30 pm while it was returning towards the Gateway of India.
Get it: Fast, verified news for FREE ... download the Gulf News app — simply
The vessel, which had 38 people on board, reportedly stopped functioning approximately 1.5 nautical miles from the Gateway of India. The passengers and crew were left stranded at sea following the technical failure.
After receiving information about the incident through the control room, Mumbai Police immediately assessed the situation and coordinated with nearby ferry operators to ensure the safe return of everyone on board.
Another ferry was sent to the location and reached the stranded vessel. The rescue boat subsequently towed the Anwari ferry back towards the Gateway of India jetty.
All 34 passengers and four crew members were safely brought back to the jetty. No injuries or other untoward incidents were reported in connection with the breakdown.
The prompt coordination between the police, the nearby ferry operator and the crew helped ensure that the passengers were brought back to shore safely and without further incident.
The incident comes amid regular ferry and tourist boat operations in the waters off Mumbai, particularly around the Gateway of India, which attracts a large number of visitors taking short sea rides.
Authorities are expected to ascertain the exact nature of the technical problem that caused the ferry to stop functioning.
The incident, however, ended without any casualties, with all 38 people safely returning to the Gateway of India.