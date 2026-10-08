The Bengaluru event will also feature Prakash Raj and other activists
Dubai: YouTuber and political commentator Dhruv Rathee has arrived in Bengaluru and is set to join a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at Freedom Park on Thursday.
Rathee’s participation was announced by actor and activist Prakash Raj, who described him as a “special guest” for the protest. Rathee also confirmed his participation in a video posted on social media that urged people to join the demonstration.
The protest, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and supported by youth and civil society groups, is scheduled to begin at 10.30am at Freedom Park. Organisers have announced a People’s Tribunal as part of the programme, where they say people affected by the electoral roll revision will share their experiences.
The organisers are demanding greater transparency over the SIR exercise and have also called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. They have alleged that eligible voters have been removed from electoral rolls — a claim that remains disputed.
The Bengaluru event will also feature Prakash Raj and other activists, including Aishe Ghosh and Neha Bora, according to the organisers.
A separate “Chappal Protest” has also been announced as part of Thursday’s programme. The CJP has said the event will be followed by a larger protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on October 10.
Rathee, known for his political commentary and explanatory videos, has urged his followers to participate in what he described as a fight to protect democracy. His appearance marks his first announced participation in a public event in Bengaluru.