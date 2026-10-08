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Dhruv Rathee joins Bengaluru protest against voter roll revision

The Bengaluru event will also feature Prakash Raj and other activists

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Dhruv Rathee joins Bengaluru protest against voter roll revision

Dubai: YouTuber and political commentator Dhruv Rathee has arrived in Bengaluru and is set to join a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at Freedom Park on Thursday.

Rathee’s participation was announced by actor and activist Prakash Raj, who described him as a “special guest” for the protest. Rathee also confirmed his participation in a video posted on social media that urged people to join the demonstration.

The protest, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and supported by youth and civil society groups, is scheduled to begin at 10.30am at Freedom Park. Organisers have announced a People’s Tribunal as part of the programme, where they say people affected by the electoral roll revision will share their experiences.

The organisers are demanding greater transparency over the SIR exercise and have also called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. They have alleged that eligible voters have been removed from electoral rolls — a claim that remains disputed.

The Bengaluru event will also feature Prakash Raj and other activists, including Aishe Ghosh and Neha Bora, according to the organisers.

A separate “Chappal Protest” has also been announced as part of Thursday’s programme. The CJP has said the event will be followed by a larger protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on October 10.

Rathee, known for his political commentary and explanatory videos, has urged his followers to participate in what he described as a fight to protect democracy. His appearance marks his first announced participation in a public event in Bengaluru.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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