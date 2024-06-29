New Delhi: Bodies of three labourers were on Saturday pulled out from under the rubble of a wall that collapsed at a construction site amid heavy rain in Vasant Vihar

The bodies of the labourers who had fallen into a pit of an under-construction building in Vasant Vihar were pulled out by personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team.

Sharing details of the rescue operation Deputy Commander, NDRF, Ajit Kumar said, "We have received information from police at 9 AM by 10 am our team reached here started rescue. The operation continued for almost 23 hours and the first body was recovered at 5 pm, the second at 7:15 pm and the third right now at 9:15 am. And now we are doing a confirmatory search."

The situation had worsened by heavy rainfall on Friday morning, which also resulted in two trees falling into the basement pit where temporary huts for labourers were situated.

Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA)and civic agencies also carried out search opeation to ensure there were no more people trapped under the rubble, officials said.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the labourers retrieved from the mishap site in Vasant Vihar were taken to Safdarjung Hospital.

Heavy rainfall also caused waterlogging in various parts of the national captial, affecting traffic movement and the normal lives of residents and commuters.

Yesterday morning, the canopy of Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi also collapsed killing one person and leaving eight others injured.