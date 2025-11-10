Several states have been put on alert in the wake of Delhi blast.

Teams are on alert in Bihar, and everyone is being checked, news agency ANI reported. Security has also been tightened across Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, Kerala Police chief Ravada Azad Chandrasekhar has directed the police to strengthen security across the state.

An alert has also been issued in Haryana. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, after receiving information about the incident from Director General of Police Rajiv Krishna, has given instructions to keep the entire police force in Uttar Pradesh on high alert and ensure intensive checking and security arrangements.