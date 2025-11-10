350 kg explosives haul in India: J&K doctor’s arrest leads police to massive terror linked cache near Delhi

According to police sources, the breakthrough followed the arrest of Dr Adil Ahmad Rather from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, last week. Rather, formerly employed at Government Medical College, Anantnag, was identified through CCTV footage as the person putting up posters supporting Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar on October 27. The posters had prompted Srinagar Police to register a case, and the footage led investigators to track him to Saharanpur, NDTV reported.