Delhi Red Fort car blast: What we know so far

A car explodes near the historic Red Fort in India's capital, killing at least 8 people
At least eight people were killed and a dozen others injured when a powerful explosion tore through parked cars near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, sparking panic across the city. The victims have been taken to LNJP Hospital. The blast also set fire to three nearby vehicles, prompting authorities in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Mumbai to issue a high alert.
Delhi Fire Department received reports of the explosion and dispatched seven fire engines to the scene. Delhi Police’s Special Cell has cordoned off the area, and several senior officers are supervising the investigation. The incident occurred in densely populated Old Delhi, and while social media reports suggest a possible terror link, officials have not confirmed this. Several ambulances rushed to evacuate the injured. Here's what we know so sar
A powerful car explosion occurred near Gate No. 1 of Delhi’s Red Fort (Lal Qila) Metro Station on Monday evening.
At least eight people are dead and 24 others injured, triggering panic in the high-security area.
Delhi Police and authorities have issued a high alert across Delhi, with increased security deployment. Mumbai Police are also on high alert.
Delhi Fire Department received the call around 6:55 pm; seven fire tenders and 15 CAT ambulances were rushed to the scene.
The blast caused three to four nearby vehicles to catch fire, all later doused.
Multiple bodies and injured victims have been taken to LNJP Hospital.
The explosion shattered streetlights and damaged nearby vehicles.
Delhi Police Special Cell, including senior officers and the DCP, is supervising the investigation.
The cause of the explosion remains under investigation; officials have not ruled out a fuel cylinder or explosive device.
Forensic teams are examining the site; the area around the Red Fort is fully cordoned off.
“I saw the flames from my house and then came down… there was a loud explosion,” said local resident Rajdhar Pandey.
A local shopkeeper added: “I never heard such a loud explosion… it felt as if we were all going to die.”
Traffic in Old Delhi has been diverted, and nearby areas are being patrolled intensively.
Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib is a few hundred metres, and Jama Masjid is 1.1 km from the blast site.
“I saw body parts lying on the road,” an eyewitness told NDTV.
Several cars in the tourist-heavy area caught fire.
Visuals indicate extensive damage, not superficial.
Nearly a dozen ambulances rushed to evacuate the injured.
Neighbourhoods in Purani Dilli (Old Delhi) are densely crowded, intensifying the chaos.
On the same day, authorities recovered over 2,900 kg of suspected explosives from a rented accommodation in Faridabad, Haryana.
The house was rented by Dr Mujammil Shakeel from Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir, who is linked to a “white-collar” terrorist network of radicalised professionals.
Joint operations by Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir Police over the past 15 days led to the bust of the network and the seizure of the bomb-making material.
Officials had warned that the group had planned to use the explosives to terrorise Delhi with hundreds of powerful IEDs.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox