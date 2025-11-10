Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort is being investigated “from all angles,” with no possibilities ruled out, including terrorism. Multi-agency teams, including the NIA, NSG, and FSL, are probing the incident.

Investigation underway

Shah added: “It is very difficult to say what caused the incident until the samples recovered from the blast site are analysed by FSL and NSG. We will investigate all angles with determination.”

Teams from Delhi Police Special Cell, Crime Branch, NIA, SPG, and FSL reached the site immediately after the blast to conduct a thorough investigation. Shah said he hopes agencies will determine the cause of the blast shortly.