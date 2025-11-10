Eight bodies identified; car owner detained after Red Fort blast, high alert nationwide.
Delhi Police Emergency (24 hours / missing persons): 112
Delhi Police Control Room: 011-22910010 | 011-22910011
LNJP Hospital (most injured admitted): 011-23233400 | Emergency: 011-23239249
Delhi Fire Service: 101
Ambulance: 102 | 108
AIIMS Trauma Center (if anyone shifted there): 011-26594405
Sources reveal that the Hyundai i20 linked to the Delhi blast had changed hands multiple times before the explosion. The vehicle was most recently sold to a man named Tariq from Pulwama. Officials say fake documents may have been used during the car’s purchase and resale.
Investigators are continuing efforts to trace the original owner, whose identity remains unknown.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort is being investigated “from all angles,” with no possibilities ruled out, including terrorism. Multi-agency teams, including the NIA, NSG, and FSL, are probing the incident.
Investigation underway
Shah added: “It is very difficult to say what caused the incident until the samples recovered from the blast site are analysed by FSL and NSG. We will investigate all angles with determination.”
Teams from Delhi Police Special Cell, Crime Branch, NIA, SPG, and FSL reached the site immediately after the blast to conduct a thorough investigation. Shah said he hopes agencies will determine the cause of the blast shortly.
The US Embassy in India has issued a security alert following the car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, which killed at least eight people.
In its advisory, the embassy urged American citizens in India to avoid areas around the Red Fort and stay alert, particularly in crowded locations and popular tourist spots. Citizens were also advised to monitor local media and follow instructions from local authorities.
The car involved in Monday’s blast near Delhi’s Red Fort has been traced by police. Registered in Haryana, the vehicle’s owner has been taken into custody, officials said.
Eight bodies have been confirmed following the incident, officials said.
Two more bodies, discovered without heads and arms, remain unidentified. Another victim has died from third-degree burns to the face, making identification difficult, officials added.
Following the powerful explosion outside Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, which killed at least 10 people and injured 24 others, security agencies have placed the national capital on high alert. The alert extends to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, as well as Metro and railway stations across Delhi and the NCR.
“Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Authorities are assisting those affected. I have reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials,” PM Modi posted on X.
A live bullet was discovered on the ground after a car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort killed at least 13 people, NDTV reports.
Officials confirmed that the blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 carrying three people. The explosion originated at the rear of the vehicle, with no craters found at the site. Authorities also confirmed that none of the injured or deceased had nails, wires, or burn marks. A Special Cell team, along with forensic experts, is examining the vehicle remains to trace its registration number and gather further evidence.
Following the blast near Red Fort Metro station, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has issued a high alert across the country — including airports, Delhi Metro, heritage sites, government buildings and other key installations under its security cover.
Several states have been put on alert in the wake of Delhi blast.
Teams are on alert in Bihar, and everyone is being checked, news agency ANI reported. Security has also been tightened across Chandigarh.
Meanwhile, Kerala Police chief Ravada Azad Chandrasekhar has directed the police to strengthen security across the state.
An alert has also been issued in Haryana. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, after receiving information about the incident from Director General of Police Rajiv Krishna, has given instructions to keep the entire police force in Uttar Pradesh on high alert and ensure intensive checking and security arrangements.
Following the explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, Chandni Chowk market will remain closed on Tuesday, according to Sanjay Bhargawa, president of the market association. Authorities continue investigations and security checks in the area to ensure public safety.
The Haryana government has issued a statewide alert after the explosion in New Delhi. All district authorities, especially those bordering Delhi, have been instructed to exercise caution. Special vigilance has been advised at crowded public areas and historical sites.
Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal called the explosion near the Red Fort “extremely alarming” and demanded an immediate, thorough investigation, warning that negligence regarding Delhi’s security cannot be tolerated. AAP leader Manish Sisodia urged citizens to remain united and maintain peace, while Congress leader Pawan Khera called for a swift and transparent probe.
Businessman Robert Vadra expressed shock and urged people to stay safe, and former Delhi CM Atishi called for strict action against the culprits. Leaders across parties have expressed grief over the casualties and prayed for the recovery of the injured.
At around 6:52 pm, a slow-moving car stopped at a red light near Delhi’s Red Fort when it suddenly exploded, damaging several nearby vehicles, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said. Multiple agencies, including the Delhi Police Crime Branch, are conducting a joint investigation at the site.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and Bihar politician Mukesh Sahani expressed condolences following the deadly car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, which killed at least eight people and injured a dozen others.
Athawale urged the public to avoid rumours, noting that security agencies are conducting a thorough investigation, while Sahani prayed for strength and recovery for the victims.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reviewed the situation following the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, according to government sources. He spoke with Home Minister Amit Shah to receive updates on the ongoing investigation and security measures in the capital.
Sanjay Bhargava, president of the Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, told Indian Express: “All shops have now been closed. The roads are jam-packed, and there’s panic among shoppers. People are rushing to leave…there’s a long queue outside the market’s parking area as everyone is trying to get to their cars and exit as quickly as possible.”
Eyewitnesses described a deafening blast that shook windows and sparked panic in the densely populated area.
Local resident Rajdhar Pandey told ANI, “I saw the flames from my house and then came down… my windows shook.” Another said, “We saw body parts spread on the road… several cars were damaged.” A shopkeeper added, “It felt as if we were all going to die.”
Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrived to investigate, while authorities work to determine the cause.
The explosion occurred outside Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort, directly opposite the pedestrian stretch of Chandni Chowk.
The deadly explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, which killed eight people, occurred a day before Bihar goes to polls for phase 2. Votes for this phase will be counted on November 14.
Following the Red Fort explosion, Mumbai, Jaipur, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have been placed on high alert.
Uttar Pradesh ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash told ANI that the DGP has instructed senior officials to boost security at sensitive religious sites, districts, and border areas. All security agencies have been alerted, and police across the state have been put on high alert. Orders from Lucknow call for increased patrols and checks in sensitive locations.
A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell has reached the site of the blast. “As of now, I can't tell you anything. Investigation is being done,” a Delhi Police official told media.
All police units have been ordered to remain on high alert. While the cause of the explosion is still unclear, officials have not ruled out the possibility of a fuel cylinder or an explosive device inside the car. Forensic teams are analysing the remains as the investigation continues.
Delhi Police have restricted entry and exit at Gates 1 and 4 of the Lal Quila (Red Fort) Metro Station following an explosion outside Gate 1 that has killed at least eight people.
According to a DMRC spokesperson, metro services are continuing to run normally across the network, media reports.
At least eight people have been killed and several others injured after a powerful explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort. Authorities have sounded a high alert across the city.
“When we came near, we saw body parts scattered on the road. No one could figure out what happened. Several cars were also damaged,” a local resident told ANI.
He added, “When we saw someone's hand on the road, we were absolutely shocked. I can't explain it in words…”
“I saw the flames from my house and rushed down to see what had happened. There was a loud explosion. I live nearby,” said local resident Rajdhar Pandey to ANI.
Several people were injured in a blast near Gate No 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. Multiple casualties have been admitted to LNJP hospital, sources told ANI.
Footage from the scene shows large crowds gathered as multiple vehicles burned. One video captured a van with its doors blown off, a badly mangled car, another with a shattered windscreen, and an injured man lying on the ground.
A high alert has been issued in Delhi following a car explosion near the Red Fort at around 6:30 pm on Monday. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the scene to control the fire and secure the area.
At least one person has died and four others have been injured. Authorities said the fire has been extinguished, and the cooling work is in progress.
The Delhi Fire Department received a report of a car explosion near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station.
Around 25 fire engines were rushed to the site, while police cordoned off the area and restricted normal traffic.
An explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening sent thick smoke into the air, sparking panic in the high‑security area.
Three other vehicles also caught fire following the blast, officials said. Police and fire teams rushed to the scene and quickly brought the blaze under control.
The Delhi Fire Department said it received a call at around 6:55 pm, dispatching seven fire tenders and 15 CAT ambulances. Preliminary reports indicate some people sustained injuries.
Forensic teams are examining the site to determine the cause, while authorities continue to investigate and the area remains cordoned off to rule out any foul play.
