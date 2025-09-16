Delhi on H3N2 virus alert as cases surge: What UAE travellers should know

H3N2 flu lasts longer than seasonal flu: Symptoms, treatment, and key advisories
Delhi is seeing a sharp rise in flu cases, with doctors reporting that around 90% of recent diagnoses are influenza-related. Health Minister Pankaj Singh said on Friday that hospitals in the capital are fully prepared to handle H3N2 cases, a subtype of influenza A.
Hospitals have issued alerts to raise awareness about this highly contagious strain, its symptoms, and the importance of timely care. UAE travellers heading to Delhi are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions.
A LocalCircles survey of over 11,000 households, reported by The India Express, found that 69% of households had at least one member with viral fever symptoms, including fever, cough, and sore throat. About 37% of households reported four or more members affected, while 32% had one to three members showing symptoms. Only 25% reported no illness.
Compared to March 2025, when 54% of households reported similar illnesses, the outbreak has escalated significantly. Experts note that many cases are more severe than typical seasonal flu, with longer-lasting fevers, less effective over-the-counter treatments, and higher hospitalisation rates, particularly among vulnerable groups.
If you are traveling from the UAE to Delhi, it is important to be aware of the recent surge in flu cases across the capital. Doctors report that the H3N2 subtype of influenza A is the dominant strain and is proving more severe than typical seasonal flu. Here’s what you need to know to stay healthy and safe during your trip.
H3N2 is a subtype of influenza A linked by the World Health Organization to seasonal flu outbreaks worldwide. The virus spreads easily through respiratory droplets from coughs, sneezes, or talking. It can also survive on surfaces, infecting people who touch contaminated objects and then their eyes, nose, or mouth.
Common H3N2 symptoms include:
Fever
Cough
Sore throat
Runny or stuffy nose
Body aches
Headache
Fatigue
Children may also experience nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea. Severe cases can lead to pneumonia, particularly in older adults, young children, or people with weakened immune systems.
Travellers from the UAE to Delhi are advised to:
Get vaccinated against seasonal influenza before travel
Carry masks and wear them in crowded areas
Wash hands frequently and use hand sanitiser
Avoid close contact with anyone showing flu-like symptoms
Seek medical advice early if you develop fever, cough, sore throat, or body aches
Most healthy people recover within one to two weeks with rest and over-the-counter medications for fever and body aches. Antiviral drugs can reduce the severity if taken within 48 hours of symptom onset.
Dr Ambuj Garg, vice-chairperson at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, recommends seeing a doctor if symptoms persist beyond three days or worsen. Supportive care, including mask usage, hydration, and proper nutrition, can also aid recovery.
Health Minister Pankaj Singh reassured the public: “It’s a viral infection and not serious, but for proper management, all Delhi hospitals are ready.”
Authorities emphasise early detection, good hygiene, vaccination, and avoiding crowded places to limit further spread.
While Delhi hospitals are prepared, UAE travellers should exercise caution and vigilance. Understanding H3N2 flu, recognising its symptoms, and following preventive measures can minimise risk and ensure a safer trip.
