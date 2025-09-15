Health officials initially believed only those swimming in ponds, lakes or pools were at risk, as infection occurs when contaminated water enters the nose . But recent cases — including the infant who had no pond exposure and patients who bathed only at home — have challenged those assumptions.

In the past nine months, 17 people have died — including a three-month-old infant, a nine-year-old girl , and a 52-year-old woman in Kozhikode last month. Seven deaths were reported in September alone, and active cases are still being treated in hospitals across districts.

Bottom line: Kerala is fighting a rare but deadly outbreak of the brain-eating amoeba. The surge across multiple districts shows how warm, contaminated water and monsoon conditions create risk. Quick awareness, safe water practices, and urgent treatment are the state’s only shield against a disease that kills fast and without mercy.

While the disease is almost always fatal worldwide ( 97% mortality ), Kerala’s survival rate is much higher at 24% , thanks to earlier diagnosis and aggressive treatment with drugs like miltefosine . Still, the absence of clear prevention measures has left residents anxious.

