GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Oman

Oman denies virus outbreak rumours in Dhofar, warns against spreading false information

Ministry urges public to rely on official channels for trusted health updates

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
The ministry said it is monitoring what is being circulated on social media platforms regarding a video clip that includes incorrect information about the spread of a virus that causes fever and requires hospitalisation in Dhofar. Illustrative image.
The ministry said it is monitoring what is being circulated on social media platforms regarding a video clip that includes incorrect information about the spread of a virus that causes fever and requires hospitalisation in Dhofar. Illustrative image.
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has denied virus outbreak rumours in Dhofar, warning against spreading false information.

The ministry reassured citizens and residents that the health situation in Dhofar Governorate remains stable, dismissing social media rumours of a virus outbreak requiring hospitalisation.

The ministry said it is monitoring what is being circulated on social media platforms regarding a video clip that includes incorrect information about the spread of a virus that causes fever and requires hospitalisation in Dhofar.

“There are no signs of any virus spreading in the governorate”, the ministry said in a statement, emphasising that specialised teams are actively monitoring the health situation around the clock. The ministry urged the public not to be misled by rumours and to rely only on the ministry’s official channels for accurate health updates.

The ministry also announced that it has referred the matter to the relevant authorities to take legal action against those responsible for circulating false information.

“Citizens and residents should assume responsibility when sharing health-related news and avoid publishing anything that may cause unnecessary fear,” the ministry added.

Related Topics:
Oman

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The announcements will be made at an event in Salalah, under the patronage of Sayyid Marwan bin Turki Al Said, Governor of Dhofar.

Oman unveils golden visa, digital trade reforms

2m read
Al Qahtani was climbing in the rugged terrain of Jabal Samhan, one of the most renowned yet challenging mountain ranges in Dhofar, when he slipped.

Popular Saudi poet dies in Oman fall

1m read
Wadi Darbat lake in the region of Dhofar, near Oman's Salalah city

Rains expected to continue in Oman till August 21

2m read
Poetry helps Omanis preserve an ancient language -Video

Poetry helps Omanis preserve an ancient language -Video

2m read