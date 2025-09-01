Ministry urges public to rely on official channels for trusted health updates
Dubai: Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has denied virus outbreak rumours in Dhofar, warning against spreading false information.
The ministry reassured citizens and residents that the health situation in Dhofar Governorate remains stable, dismissing social media rumours of a virus outbreak requiring hospitalisation.
The ministry said it is monitoring what is being circulated on social media platforms regarding a video clip that includes incorrect information about the spread of a virus that causes fever and requires hospitalisation in Dhofar.
“There are no signs of any virus spreading in the governorate”, the ministry said in a statement, emphasising that specialised teams are actively monitoring the health situation around the clock. The ministry urged the public not to be misled by rumours and to rely only on the ministry’s official channels for accurate health updates.
The ministry also announced that it has referred the matter to the relevant authorities to take legal action against those responsible for circulating false information.
“Citizens and residents should assume responsibility when sharing health-related news and avoid publishing anything that may cause unnecessary fear,” the ministry added.
