Both Odisha and West Bengal were affected by the super cyclone Amphan

Amphan Image Credit: Agencies

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has sent a team of 500 members to assist West Bengal in post-cyclone restoration work, an official said on Saturday.

"Cyclone Amphan is one of the worst disasters to hit West Bengal. The people of Odisha stand with West Bengal during this unprecedented crisis. Odisha has sent a team of 500 members, including 300 fire personnel and 10 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams to assist in relief and rescue operations," tweeted Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena said that 500 ODRAF and fire service personnel with cutting tools and equipment will assist the neighboouring state in the restoration work.

They will assist in road communication by cutting the trees and cleaning the road in the most affected areas.

Both Odisha and West Bengal were affected by the super cyclone Amphan, which hit the West Bengal coast on May 20.

Meanwhile, the Centre has released Rs5 billion (Dh241 million) advance assistance for Odisha, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aerial survey of the cyclone-hit areas and announcement of the advance assistance.