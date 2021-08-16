Washington: The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned on Monday against travel to Turkey because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those nations but eased its advisory for India.
The CDC added Turkey to its “Level 4: Very High” COVID-19 level, while lowering India to “Level 2: Moderate.”
US President Joe Biden on April 30 imposed new travel restrictions on India in light of COVID-19, barring most non-US citizens from entering the United States who had been in India within the previous 14 days.