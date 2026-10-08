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Chennai road caves in, car plunges into 10-foot sinkhole near Tidel Park

The road reportedly collapsed suddenly, leaving the driver little time to react

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Chennai road caves in, car plunges into 10-foot sinkhole near Tidel Park

A section of Thiruvanmiyur Road near Tidel Park in Chennai suddenly collapsed on Thursday morning, sending a car plunging into a roughly 10-foot-deep sinkhole and causing major disruption to traffic.

Visuals from the scene showed the car overturned inside the large crater after the road surface gave way without warning.

Two people — a man and a woman — were inside the vehicle when it fell into the sinkhole. Police sources said both passengers were safe following the incident.

The road reportedly collapsed suddenly, leaving the driver little time to react. The vehicle lost balance, plunged into the crater and overturned.

The collapse occurred along a stretch where metro rail construction work is underway, raising fresh concerns over road safety in an area used by a large number of motorists.

The incident also caused traffic congestion around the affected stretch as authorities and workers moved to secure the site and begin restoration work.

Metro workers have started repair and restoration operations. Traffic movement in the area remains affected as work continues.

The incident is not the first road collapse reported in the Thiruvanmiyur area. In May 2025, a similar collapse near Thiruvanmiyur Junction on the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) occurred after an ageing sewage pipeline failed. A car fell into a six-foot-deep crater in that incident, injuring five people.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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